NY Governor Cuomo announces “Make-Ready” program for EV charging stations; >20K EV rebates approved

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Public Service issued a report recommending the establishment of a statewide utility-supported “Make-Ready” Program that would provide incentives to light-duty electric vehicle supply equipment and infrastructure (EVSE&I) for both Level 2 and Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) stations.

The Make-Ready Program would improve electric vehicle (EV) charging station economics by covering up to 90% of the costs to “make-ready” a site for EV charging; these costs currently present an economic barrier to EV charging station developers.

The infrastructure required to “make-ready” a site for EV charging is a significant upfront investment for developers. Given the low penetration of EVs on the road today, it is difficult to recoup installation costs from charging revenues due to low station utilization. A typical DCFC station in New York is not expected to be profitable over the initial ten-year period of operations, barring utility investment in make-ready or another incentive source, given current station economics. By stimulating station development now and assuaging range anxiety, drivers will be more likely to transition to EVs early, accelerating achievement of the State’s goals and realizing the benefits associated with EVs. DPS Staff expects that improved charging station economics driven by increased utilization would support stepping down the incentive levels periodically during the Make-Ready Program, and the program would serve as an effective bridge to a fully self-sustained EVSE&I market. —NY Department of Public Service (DPS) whitepaper on EVSE&I

In addition, the Governor announced that more than 20,000 rebates have been approved for New Yorkers to purchase electric cars under the Drive Clean Rebate initiative, which provides residents with a rebate of up to $2,000 for the purchase or lease of a new electric car from participating dealers.

The report recommends that the Public Service Commission direct the State’s major electric utilities to build the grid infrastructure needed to enable installation of publicly accessible EV charging stations. To support EV deployment in New York, the report recommends a number of actions to leverage the utilities’ expertise and unique position to promote zero-emission vehicle adoption.

The Commission has already approved initiatives to encourage the zero emission’s market, including residential time-of-use rates for EV charging and annual per-plug incentives to buy down the cost of installing publicly accessible direct current fast charger stations. The Commission has also approved a number of EV demonstration and pilot projects, and the utilities have developed the framework needed to rollout EVs.

The “Make-Ready” Program would run through 2025 to coincide with New York’s goal of deploying 850,000 zero-emission vehicles by the end of that year. The program will improve EV economics for developers by covering up to 90% of the costs to make-ready a site for EV charging.

The report also proposes that the utilities be required to incorporate EV charging scenarios into their annual capital planning processes to encourage thoughtful siting of charging infrastructure.

Thoughtful siting of charging infrastructure will support reduced installation costs, improved site host acceptance and maximized use from drivers. An EV charging infrastructure forecast would require electric utilities to identify locations suitable for electric vehicle supply equipment and infrastructure siting, and to proactively educate developers on synergistic cost-saving opportunities.

The report recommends that the utilities establish a common suitability criterion to identify potential public charging sites, with the objective of maximizing public charging utilization to ensure efficient use of customer funds invested and provide fair and equitable access and benefit to all utility customers, including those in disadvantaged communities.

As EV prices come down and more EVs come to the market, it will be appropriate to develop more charging infrastructure in environmental justice communities—which have been disproportionately impacted by air pollution —and rural neighborhoods. Additionally, communities with low vehicle ownership rates, which are disproportionately impacted by air pollutants due to their proximity to heavily trafficked roads and highways, will benefit from a greater share of EVs on the roads.

New York State has a number of initiatives to support medium and heavy-duty vehicle electrification underway, including bus fleets, which provide additional access to EVs and improved air quality for many disadvantaged communities.

Fast-charger EV stations developed in the first year of the "Make-Ready" Program are expected to have positive financial returns for all regions and site configurations, except for the larger 150 kW stations located in Upstate New York. The report recommends that each region in Upstate New York be eligible for additional incentives to make four or more fast charging locations available in every region.

The EVolve NY initiative, administered by the New York Power Authority, has committed $250 million to expand public fast charging along key transit corridors, creating new charging hubs in major cities and airports, and establishing electric vehicle-friendly model communities that will encourage residents to transition to driving electric vehicles.

The additional infrastructure will complement the goals of the State’s Drive Clean Rebate initiative, a $70-million plug-in hybrid and electric car rebate and outreach initiative to encourage the growth of clean and non-polluting car use in New York, promote the reduction of carbon emissions in the transportation sector and help reduce vehicle prices for consumers.

Of this, $55 million is dedicated to rebates of up to $2,000 for the purchase of a new plug-in hybrid electric car, all-electric car or hydrogen fuel cell car. The remaining $15 million is to support improving consumer awareness of electric cars and their many benefits, installing more charging stations across the state, developing and demonstrating new electric car-enabling technologies and other efforts to put more electric cars on New York’s roadways.

The Make Ready program supports the Governor’s recent State-of-the-State announcement on electric vehicles calling on NYPA to install 10 or more fast-charging locations in every Regional Economic Development Council region by the end of 2022. The Governor’s EV policy also calls for every travel plaza on the New York State Thruway to have charging stations installed by NYPA by the end of 2024 and for at least 800 new chargers to be installed over the next five years.

The recommendations in the report also build on New York’s successful EV expansion efforts through Governor Cuomo’s Charge NY initiative, which set and exceeded its ambitious goals of 30,000 EVs and 3,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2018. More than 45,000 electric vehicles have been purchased in New York since 2013—more than 48 other states—and New York has installed roughly 4,000 charging stations during the same period.