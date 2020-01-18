NJ Governor signs legislation establishing goals and incentives for increased use of plug-ins and charging infrastructure

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (S2252) that establishes goals and incentives for the increased use of plug-in electric vehicles (BEV and PHEV) and infrastructure in New Jersey. (Earlier post.) The bill also codifies the Murphy Administration’s goal of 330,000 registered light-duty electric vehicles by 2025 and directs state-owned light-duty vehicles to be electric by 2035.

The bill also specifies that at least 2 million of the total number of registered light duty vehicles in the state be plug-in electric vehicles by 31 December 2035, and that at least 85% of all new light duty vehicles sold or leased in the state be plug-in electric vehicles by 31 December 2040.

The legislation directs the Department of Environmental Protection and Board of Public Utilities to establish goals for the electrification of medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Additionally, NJ TRANSIT will move toward zero emission bus purchases by 2032.

The bill also directs that by 31 December 2020, and every five years thereafter, the Department of Environmental Protection prepare and submit to the Governor and the Legislature a report that assesses the state of the plug-in electric vehicle market in New Jersey; measure the state’s progress toward achieving the goals outlined in the bill; identify barriers to the achievement of the goals; and make recommendations for legislative or regulatory action to address those barriers.

The legislation creates a “Light Duty Plug-in Electric Vehicle Rebate Program” to encourage the purchase of light-duty plug-in electric vehicles over a ten-year period. The rebates will provide up to $5,000 per vehicle and will be funded by approximately $30 million from the Clean Energy Fund each year. The bill authorizes the use of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative funds as well.

Additionally, the bill grants the Board of Public Utilities the authority to also establish an incentive program for the purchase and installation of in-home electric vehicle charging equipment up to $500 per person. The bill authorizes BPU to deposit monies from the Clean Energy Fund into the newly established Plug-In Electric Vehicle Fund for these incentives in addition to the $30 million for the vehicle rebates.