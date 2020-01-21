GKN Automotive and Delta Electronics collaborate to accelerate development of next-generation eDrive technology

GKN Automotive, a leading global supplier of electric drive, all-wheel drive and driveline technology and systems, and Delta Electronics Inc., a world-class provider of power and thermal management solutions, will collaborate on the joint development of next-generation integrated 3-in-1 (inverter, motor and transmission fully integrated) eDrive systems of power classes from 80kW to 155kW.

The new collaboration will center on the development of two new integrated eDrive families for application across different torque classes for the next generation of hybrid and electric vehicles.

Within three years, the new 3-in-1 eDrive units will be available for start of production in a multitude of vehicle types, from A-segment city cars to D-segment executive cars and SUVs, supporting a range of torque outputs from 2,000 N·m to 3,800 N·m, with nominal power outputs of between 80 kW to 155 kW.

These solutions will cover a large proportion of the future eDrive market, which is projected to be worth more than £12 billion (US$15.6 billion) by 2030, according to IHS / Roland Berger.

Inverters supplied by Delta Electronics Inc. will be integrated with GKN Automotive’s eMotor and gearbox systems in the 3-in-1 solution. Further aligning the two companies is a shared dedication to systems weight and packaging volume reduction, and a focus on simplifying OEM assembly processes for easier and better-quality component installations.

The eDrive market continues to accelerate as manufacturers are required to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations demanding technological progression and speed. Our collaboration with Delta represents a significant milestone in the expansion of our portfolio of scalable, integrated 3-in-1 eDrive solutions and our capabilities in rapidly bringing new cost competitive technologies to market. —Liam Butterworth, CEO of GKN Automotive

Delta is dedicated to enabling low-carbon green transportation by providing EV powertrain solutions and power electronics products, including traction inverters, traction motors, on-board chargers, DC/DC converters, and EV charging solutions to the market. We’re pleased to work with the leading company GKN Automotive to produce integrated eDrive units for the next generation of electric and hybrid vehicles. —Simon Chang, COO of Delta Electronics Inc.

GKN Automotive has 17 years of eDrive development and integration expertise which has resulted in the production of more than one million eDrive units to date, and a rapidly expanding order book. Delta Electronics Inc. has nearly 50 years expertise in power electronics and is currently supporting the world’s leading EV makers with its quality and comprehensive product portfolios.

The partnership will further strengthen GKN Automotive’s position as the industry’s leading full-system electric powertrain supplier while boosting Delta Electronics Inc.’s position as a dominant force in the design, development and supply of EV powertrain solutions and power electronics products.

GKN Automotive has advanced eDrive technologies since 2002. This started with transmissions, then 2-in-1 eMotor and transmission systems, through to fully integrated 3-in-1 eMotor, gearbox and inverter systems. GKN Automotive is launching five semi-integrated 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 eDrive series production projects in China and Europe for volume OEMs over the next 12 months.

GKN Automotive eDrive systems can be applied to either the front or rear axle and configured for two- or four-wheel drive set-ups. They are capable of providing either full-electric power, or hybrid-electric power to support an existing internal combustion engine. Their compact setup with electric motor, gearbox and inverter all in one housing is optimized to suppress noise and vibrations, delivering greater refinement and efficiency than powertrains incorporating separately packaged elements.

GKN Automotive’s eDrive experience is proven through its support of numerous manufacturers, including BMW, Mitsubishi, Jaguar Land Rover, Peugeot, Porsche and Volvo, to evolve their line-ups of electric and hybrid vehicles.