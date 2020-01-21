Number of US crude oil refineries has declined but total distillation capacity has risen from 1982 to 2019

In 1982 there were over 250 operating crude oil refineries in the United States; that number declined to 132 by 2019, according to data from the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Meanwhile, the total distillation capacity of all refineries combined increased from a low of 14.4 million barrels per calendar day in 1985 to a high of 18.7 in 2019. Thus, the average distillation capacity per refinery increased by 123% from 1982 to 2019.





Data are as of 1 January of each year. Data for 1996 and 1998 were not available, thus those data were interpolated using 1995, 1997, and 1999 data. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration.