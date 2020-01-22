ABC Companies selects Lightning Systems for diesel-to-electric coach repower program

ABC Companies, a leading provider of motorcoach sales and support in the USA and Canada, has finalized an agreement with Lightning Systems, a Loveland, Colorado-based developer of zero-emission electric drivetrains for commercial vehicle fleets. Under the new partnership, the two companies will launch their first joint project: an electric powertrain repower of Van Hool models, including a T2145 highline touring coach and a TDX high-capacity double-deck coach.





The Lightning Electric powertrain will be available on Van Hool’s T2145 highline touring coach and TDX high-capacity double-deck coach.

Motorcoaches operating in commuter services fleets in metropolitan localities are a prime candidate for repowering with electric drivetrains, as they eliminate on-road emissions while delivering sufficient range for typical daily duty cycles.

A repower is a cost-effective and timely solution for operators. It is a dramatically lower cost solution for those looking to integrate an electric coach versus buying new and can also net significant operational savings associated with fuel and maintenance cost reductions. —Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems

The ABC/Lightning Systems repower program is currently the only repower option available for coaches in the United States.

Adding zero-emission capability to late model coaches is a solution that is good for operations, the environment and the bottom line for many customers. By converting from diesel to electric, we can extend the operational life of a quality motorcoach, while allowing customers to leverage their current investment in many of the parts, service and training already in place to support their existing fleet. It is a smart way to integrate zero emissions into a motorcoach fleet. —Roman Cornell, president and chief commercial officer, ABC Companies

Lightning Systems’ electric drivetrain integrations benefit from road-proven technologies and components. Features such as active thermal management of the batteries ensure optimal performance in all conditions, while advanced regenerative braking technology improves the vehicles’ overall efficiency.

In addition, Lightning Analytics, the near-real-time data capture and analysis platform from Lightning Systems, gives fleet operators insight into the performance and health of the vehicles in their fleets.

Lightning Systems designs and manufacturers premium zero-emission, all-electric powertrains for commercial fleets from Class 3 Ford Transit vans to Class 6 work trucks and Class 7 and 8 city buses. The company closed a $31-million funding round in December (earlier post).