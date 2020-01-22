Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman identifies key steps to accelerate transition to hydrogen society
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Hydrogen Council Co-chair Euisun Chung has identified three key steps to accelerate the transition to a hydrogen society during the Hydrogen Council’s third annual CEO Meeting in Paris, France.
EVC Chung opened the meeting stressing that there is “no shortcut to creating a future hydrogen society,” emphasizing that it is essential to establish detailed implementation plans for respective sectors and different stages of the industry’s development. To achieve this, the EVC recommended three key action items: reduce cost through technological innovation; create a comprehensive safety management system; and foster broad acceptance of hydrogen.
As a first step, Chung recommended achieving cost reductions through technological innovation in all sectors of the hydrogen industry. In order to fully tap hydrogen’s potential as the ultimate alternative to fossil fuel, new creative ways of lowering cost in a shorter time span must be sought across the entire value chain—including production, storage, distribution and application.
Chung also stressed the need to establish a comprehensive safety management system throughout the entire hydrogen value chain in order to convince the general public that hydrogen is completely reliable in terms of safety.
To further foster a broad acceptance of hydrogen, Chung underlined the need for governments and policymakers to advocate the inclusive benefits of hydrogen and promote the vision of a hydrogen society and the opportunities it will create. This is in line with the co-chair’s message as conveyed in a recent interview with Hydrogen Council, where he said the council will continue collaborating with regional and national hydrogen associations to analyze the current status of government policies, regulations and technologies, in turn providing viable technological solutions and policy suggestions.
Two new developments in the use of hydrogen:
The meme that hydrogen is just an energy carrier, always produced from other sources, is not only untrue, but:
' The main subject of the meeting was the development of hydrogen energy, with a focus on the natural hydrogen.
This topic is gaining interest as more researchers and companies are looking to geologic sources of this gas as a potential solution to meet increasing demands for clean energy. While the occurrence of natural hydrogen has been recognized for a long time, it was only recently considered as a potentially scalable clean energy solution, when multiple discoveries demonstrated that it is more abundant than previously thought.'
And:
'Dr. Michael Webber, who is Chief Science and Technology Officer for ENGIE and is the Josey Centennial Professor in Energy Resources at the University of Texas at Austin, presented his keynote on pathways for natural hydrogen energy integration. He stated that natural hydrogen could be the next revolution in the energy production comparable to the shale boom. In order to be successful and timely, he suggested that existing energy infrastructure must be integrated into any new solution, otherwise the replacement of infrastructure alone will be prohibitively expensive in terms of cost and time.'
https://www.hydrogenfuelnews.com/researchers-discuss-natural-hydrogen-at-deep-decarbonization-symposium-at-the-ohio-state-university/8539208/
In other news Gazprom is developing methane pyrolysis, which converts natural gas to hydrogen at a fraction of the energy cost of electrolysis but without the CO2 emissions of natural gas reforming.
They intend to supply it mixed in to their existing NG pipeline infrastructure:
https://fuelcellsworks.com/news/gazprom-develops-climate-neutral-production-for-hydrogen/
It will be interesting to see who changed their opinion about the utility of hydrogen as new facts come in, and who can't bear to reconsider their position.
Posted by: Davemart | 22 January 2020 at 02:23 AM
It's really no great revelation that there are natural geologic sources of hydrogen; serpentinization releases H2 and the tube worms living at ocean spreading ridges feed themselves off the H2S coming from the "black smokers".
That these sources could scale to hundreds of quads/yr... THAT would be a revelation, but the EVPs presentation does not address it.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 22 January 2020 at 06:39 AM
My link on naturally occuring hydrogen was to the conference itself.
Individual presentations within it are where the foundations for the overview are laid
For instance:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/2016GL069066
We can't rule out that the hydrogen is being gobbled up by micro organisms, so does not exist in abundance to harvest, but since the paper for instance is from 2016 it seems that data in to date does not show that it is, either, in the years since.
So it is not a done deal, but there does not seem to be anything ruling it out.
Posted by: Davemart | 22 January 2020 at 07:09 AM