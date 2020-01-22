OXIS Energy Li-S cells close to achieving 500Wh/kg; targeting 600Wh/kg with solid-state Li-S technology

OXIS Energy has successfully tested its Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery cell prototypes at 471Wh/kg and is confident of achieving 500Wh/kg in the next 12 months.

Consistently shipping cells at 400Wh/kg to its clients in Europe, the US and Japan, OXIS is collaborating with major European chemical partners to develop an advanced lithium metal protection mechanism to ensure a significant improvement in the Lithium Sulfur (Li-S) life cycle.





OXIS has also successfully developed a standard Li-S battery module that saves production time and cost. It is the key building block for customer batteries and can be utilized in electric buses, electric trucks, aircraft and marine vessels. Its main features are:

Lightweight design: less than 20% of the module is non-cell mass ensuring that the high cell gravimetric energy is harnessed at module level;

Modular design: easily scaled into larger batteries;

Fire-resistant carbon-fiber enclosure: developed with partners for improved safety;

Thermal management: compatible with many cooling solutions;

Minimized assembly time.

With demand for its cells increasing two-fold in the next twelve months, OXIS will double its cell production capacity in the UK during 2020. It has already built what is potentially the largest Test Center in Europe for aircraft and vehicle manufacturers to test Li-S cells and battery systems safely.

The OXIS cell technology has already been successfully integrated and ground tested in an aircraft battery system and is scheduled to achieve Technology Readiness Level 9 in flight trials in the US.

To bolster its achievements, OXIS is working with its clients and partners to develop solid-state Li-S technology. Its research scientists believe that they can extend both gravimetric and volumetric energy density towards 600Wh/kg and in excess of 800Wh/L with a significantly extended life cycle. OXIS is extending the research, currently at TRL 2, to hit the target of TRL 4 by 2021.

To support the above technological innovation, OXIS has filed key patents associated with Advanced Lithium Metal Protection (ALMP) and in Solid State Li-S technology.