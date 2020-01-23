Volkswagen and Aeris form JV to focus on next-generation Car-Net in the US

Volkswagen Group of America and Aeris, a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), have formed Ventic LLC, a joint venture that is the result of a long-term commitment between Volkswagen and Aeris in the development and operations of connected vehicle platform technologies.





The Aeris mobility suite can be broken into five areas.

Ventic is jointly owned, with 51% split to Volkswagen and 49% to Aeris. The company will focus on Volkswagen brand vehicles in North America, starting with the launch of the next generation Car-Net in most MY20 vehicles.

Ventic offers a highly customizable approach to Volkswagen’s specific requirements. This gives Volkswagen the ability to manage the connected car program on a single platform, while preserving the ability to deploy solutions that differ based on region or vehicle model.

Volkswagen is committed to connected vehicle technology, as we see a future where all cars are 100 percent connected at all times. Our connectivity platform expands beyond remote services and vehicle safety and security. This platform has inherent flexibility which enables new business models through third-party integration and is foundational for V2X communications. Furthermore, this platform will serve our customers with delightful and useful functions, as well as being a gateway to other digital ecosystems. —Abdallah Shanti, Global CIO, Volkswagen Brand, and Member of the Board, Ventic LLC.

Key benefits of the Ventic platform can be summarized into three major categories: