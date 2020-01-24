DOE to award up to $133M for advanced vehicle technologies research

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
24 January 2020

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $133 million in funding to support new and innovative advanced vehicle technologies research. Funded through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, this funding opportunity (DE-FOA-0002197) supports projects in advanced batteries and electrification in support of the recently announced DOE Energy Storage Grand Challenge (earlier post).

This FY 2020 funding opportunity also supports priorities in advanced engine and fuel technologies including technologies for off-road applications, lightweight materials, new mobility technologies (energy efficient mobility systems), and alternative fuels technology demonstrations.

Topic areas include:

  1. Batteries and Electrification (up to $40 million)

    • Lithium-ion batteries using silicon-based anodes

    • Low-cost electric traction drive systems using no heavy rare earth materials

    • Utility-managed smart charging supporting projects that will demonstrate managed and controlled charging loads for a large number of vehicles.

  2. Advanced Combustion Engines and Fuels (up to $27.5 million)

    • Platinum-group metals content reduction to enable cost-effective after-treatment for gasoline and diesel engines

    • Improved efficiency of medium- and heavy-duty natural gas and propane (LPG) engines

    • Energy-efficient off-road technologies directly applicable to agriculture sector and/or other off-road vehicles

    • Two-stroke, opposed-piston engine research and development

  3. Materials Technology (up to $15 million)

    • Lightweight and high-performance fiber-reinforced polymer composites for vehicle applications

  4. Energy Efficient Mobility Systems (up to $13.5 million)

    • Improving transportation system efficiency through better utilization

    • Enabling vehicle and infrastructure connectivity

    • Improving mobility, affordability, and energy efficiency through transit

  5. Technology Integration (up to $36 million)

    • Gaseous fuels technology demonstration projects

    • Alternative fuel proof-of-concept in new communities and fleets

    • Electric vehicle and charging community partner projects

    • Technology integration open topic

  6. Transportation and Energy Analysis (up to $1.2 million)

Concept papers for this funding opportunity are due 21 February 2020, and full applications will be due 14 April 2020.

