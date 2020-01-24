DOE to award up to $133M for advanced vehicle technologies research

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $133 million in funding to support new and innovative advanced vehicle technologies research. Funded through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, this funding opportunity (DE-FOA-0002197) supports projects in advanced batteries and electrification in support of the recently announced DOE Energy Storage Grand Challenge (earlier post).

This FY 2020 funding opportunity also supports priorities in advanced engine and fuel technologies including technologies for off-road applications, lightweight materials, new mobility technologies (energy efficient mobility systems), and alternative fuels technology demonstrations.

Topic areas include:

Batteries and Electrification (up to $40 million) Lithium-ion batteries using silicon-based anodes

Low-cost electric traction drive systems using no heavy rare earth materials

Utility-managed smart charging supporting projects that will demonstrate managed and controlled charging loads for a large number of vehicles. Advanced Combustion Engines and Fuels (up to $27.5 million) Platinum-group metals content reduction to enable cost-effective after-treatment for gasoline and diesel engines

Improved efficiency of medium- and heavy-duty natural gas and propane (LPG) engines

Energy-efficient off-road technologies directly applicable to agriculture sector and/or other off-road vehicles

Two-stroke, opposed-piston engine research and development Materials Technology (up to $15 million) Lightweight and high-performance fiber-reinforced polymer composites for vehicle applications Energy Efficient Mobility Systems (up to $13.5 million) Improving transportation system efficiency through better utilization

Enabling vehicle and infrastructure connectivity

Improving mobility, affordability, and energy efficiency through transit Technology Integration (up to $36 million) Gaseous fuels technology demonstration projects

Alternative fuel proof-of-concept in new communities and fleets

Electric vehicle and charging community partner projects

Technology integration open topic Transportation and Energy Analysis (up to $1.2 million)

Concept papers for this funding opportunity are due 21 February 2020, and full applications will be due 14 April 2020.