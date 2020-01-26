GTI launching a hydrogen technology center

GTI, a research, development and training organization focused on natural gas and energy markets, is launching a hydrogen technology center.

GTI focuses its R&D efforts on the generation of clean hydrogen using hydrocarbon fuels that incorporate carbon capture and/or carbon sequestration in a cost-effective manner. These technology efforts are directed at both large-scale hydrogen production using natural gas feedstock, and smaller distributed hydrogen production for transportation or remote power generation using either gaseous or liquid hydrocarbon fuels.

GTI has partnered with government and private industry to develop, evaluate, and demonstrate technologies that further the use of hydrogen as a transportation fuel by delivering infrastructure, vehicle, engine, fuel dispensing, and system solutions for clean transportation fuel cell vehicles.





GTI hydrogen fueling site at UT Austin.

GTI has leveraged its expertise with natural gas pipeline infrastructure to assess the impacts of injecting hydrogen into the North American natural gas pipeline infrastructure network. This and component performance work looks at material compatibility in the pipeline delivery infrastructure as well as the ability for end-use equipment to utilize hydrogen blended with natural gas.

GTI has expertise in new storage and conversion technologies with materials development and testing. Using functional materials to store hydrogen and methane can increase gas storage capacities at lower and safe pressures. Key elements of GTI storage projects have focused on hydrogen for fuel cell vehicles.