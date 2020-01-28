Ballard-powered fuel-cell electric vehicles rack up 30M km; enough to circle the globe 750 times

Ballard Power Systems announced that its proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel-cell technology and products have now successfully powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles in commercial Heavy- and Medium-Duty Motive applications for an industry-leading cumulative total of more than 30 million kilometers (18.5 million miles) on roads around the globe.





Ballard’s FCmove 8th-generation fuel-cell module.

Ballard has a long track record of having its PEM fuel-cell technology and products integrated into FCEVs. This includes in excess of 570 Fuel-Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs) and 2,000 commercial trucks currently deployed in Asia, Europe and North America. Some of the FCEBs that have been operating for more than 8 years in the field have now exceeded 35,000 hours of revenue service with no major fuel cell maintenance requirements.

Our products have powered FCEBs and commercial trucks in 14 countries around the world, and delivered 97.3% availability in 2019. Ballard's unmatched field experience – through eight generations of fuel cell power module and a wide range of duty cycles, climate and road conditions – has enabled an effective feedback loop for our product design and development efforts, resulting in the fuel-cell industry’s highest performance products designed for Heavy- and Medium-Duty Motive applications, including bus, commercial truck, train and marine. —Randy MacEwen, Ballard President and CEO

In 2019, Ballard launched the FCgen-LCS next-generation PEM fuel-cell stack along with FCmove, the company’s 8th-generation fuel-cell power module.