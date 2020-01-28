Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Two-thirds of freight shipped by truck in the US in 2018 was shipped less than 100 miles
DOE sets technical targets for hydrogen fuel-cell long-haul Class 8 trucks

CA targets off-road equipment for GHG reductions with $44M CORE voucher project

28 January 2020

The California Air Resources Board will launch its Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) at the Port of San Diego on 31 January. The new $44-million voucher project is designed to accelerate deployment of zero-emission off-road freight equipment used at goods-movement hubs, including ports, distribution centers, airports, and rail freight yards by bringing the cost of purchasing such equipment down.

CORE also seeks to address climate concerns and cut emissions from a booming industry still reliant on heavy fossil-fuel-powered-equipment.

Businesses interested in buying or leasing clean, heavy-duty, off-road equipment through CORE can receive point-of-sale vouchers of up to $500,000 per vehicle/piece of equipment. Additional funding is available for facilities that deploy clean technology in communities overburdened by pollution and for infrastructure connections.

State-of-the-art heavy equipment that qualifies for CORE vouchers—including electric terminal tractors, railcar movers and transport refrigeration units—will be on display at the kickoff event.

CORE is a California Air Resources Board project, administered by clean transportation accelerator CALSTART and funded through proceeds from California Climate Investments.

Posted on 28 January 2020 in Electric (Battery), Emissions, Off-road, Policy, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)