Two-thirds of freight shipped by truck in the US in 2018 was shipped less than 100 miles

ExxonMobil raises Guyana recoverable resources to more than 8B boe; discovery at Uaru
28 January 2020

Of the 11.1 billion tons of freight shipped by trucks in the United States in 2018, 7.3 billion tons (two-thirds) were shipped less than 100 miles.

Another 1.8 billion tons were shipped between 100 and 249 miles and 1.2 billion tons between 250 and 499 miles.

Source: US Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics and Federal Highway Administration, Freight Analysis Framework, version 4.5.1, 2019.

Comments

electric-car-insider.com

Seems like a strong argument for the viability of battery electric trucks for the majority of those trips.

Posted by: electric-car-insider.com | 28 January 2020 at 08:57 AM

Engineer-Poet

Even more so if they can get fast charging at loading/unloading points.

Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 28 January 2020 at 10:12 AM

