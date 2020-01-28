Two-thirds of freight shipped by truck in the US in 2018 was shipped less than 100 miles
28 January 2020
Of the 11.1 billion tons of freight shipped by trucks in the United States in 2018, 7.3 billion tons (two-thirds) were shipped less than 100 miles.
Another 1.8 billion tons were shipped between 100 and 249 miles and 1.2 billion tons between 250 and 499 miles.
Source: US Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics and Federal Highway Administration, Freight Analysis Framework, version 4.5.1, 2019.
Seems like a strong argument for the viability of battery electric trucks for the majority of those trips.
Posted by: electric-car-insider.com | 28 January 2020 at 08:57 AM
Even more so if they can get fast charging at loading/unloading points.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 28 January 2020 at 10:12 AM