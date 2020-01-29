BorgWarner to acquire Delphi Technologies to strengthen propulsion systems portfolio across combustion, hybrid and electric platforms

BorgWarner Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC have entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which BorgWarner will acquire Delphi Technologies in an all-stock transaction that values Delphi Technologies’ enterprise value at approximately $3.3 billion.

The acquisition would strengthen BorgWarner’s power electronics products, capabilities and scale. Combining with Delphi Technologies is consistent with BorgWarner’s evolution towards the propulsion market of the future and would enable BorgWarner to maintain flexibility across combustion, hybrid, and electric propulsion (C-H-E).





Under the terms of the agreement, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Delphi Technologies stockholders would receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner common stock per Delphi Technologies share. Upon closing of the transaction, current BorgWarner stockholders are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company, while current Delphi Technologies stockholders are expected to own approximately 16%.





In fiscal year 2019, BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies estimate that they generated $10.17 billion and $4.36 billion of net sales, respectively. Following the close of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be one of the leading pure-play propulsion companies globally, serving light and commercial vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket. The combined company would offer a unique, more comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading propulsion products and systems across combustion, hybrid and electric, resulting in greater content per vehicle relative to BorgWarner today.





The companies expect the acquisition to:

Strengthen BorgWarner’s power electronics products, capabilities and scale, creating a leader in electrified propulsion systems that is well-positioned to take advantage of future propulsion migration. Delphi Technologies brings industry-leading power electronics technology and talent, with an established production, supply and customer base. The combined company would offer customers a suite of integrated and standalone offerings of power electronics products (including high voltage inverters, converters, on-board chargers and battery management systems) and capabilities (including software, systems integration and thermal management).

Enhance BorgWarner’s combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses. Delphi Technologies’ breadth of combustion propulsion products complements BorgWarner’s innovative portfolio, which is focused on clean technologies to increase efficiency and performance of modern combustion vehicles. Adding Delphi Technologies’ commercial vehicle and aftermarket business results in more balance across light vehicles, commercial vehicles and the aftermarket.

Drive meaningful synergies. BorgWarner expects the combined company to realize run-rate cost synergies of approximately $125 million by 2023 driven primarily by SG&A and procurement savings. These savings are incremental to Delphi Technologies’ and BorgWarner’s existing cost reduction plans. In addition, BorgWarner expects significant long-term revenue synergies primarily from the opportunity to offer more integrated electrified products, creating further value for the combined company’s stockholders.

Deliver earnings accretion and preserve BorgWarner’s strong balance sheet. The transaction is expected to be meaningfully accretive to adjusted GAAP earnings per share in the second full year after closing. BorgWarner expects the combined company to maintain a strong balance sheet, with a 2019 pro forma gross debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.6x at closing.

BorgWarner also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion to be executed over the next three years. This is consistent with the company’s historic approach to capital allocation and demonstrates confidence in its plan to deliver strong free cash flow generation over the long term. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be based on market conditions, share price and other factors. Repurchases may be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions and may be made under Rule 10b5-1 plans.

The BorgWarner/Delphi Technologies transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to approval by Delphi Technologies’ stockholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals.

Following the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be led by Frédéric Lissalde, BorgWarner’s President and CEO, and Kevin Nowlan, BorgWarner’s CFO, and will operate as BorgWarner. The combined company will be headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.