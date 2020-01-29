2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric offers 37% more driving range, starts at $33,045

The redesigned 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric delivers 170 miles of range (an increase of 37% from the previous 124-mile range), technology and advanced standard safety features at a starting price of $33,045 for the SE model. Customers may receive the available federal tax credit of up to $7,500 making the net price $25,545 for the SE.





The battery pack capacity in the 2020 IONIQ has increased from 28 kWh to 38.3 kWh (up 37%). The on-board charger has increased from 6.6 kW to 7.2 kW. Using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the new battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes. The e-motor delivers 134 horsepower (an increase from 118 hp) and 218 lb-ft (296 N·m) of torque.

The new IONIQ Electric also features Eco+, which supplements the standard Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes. By selecting the Eco+ mode, drivers can reduce their energy consumption extending the car’s remaining energy.

The top-of-the-line Limited is available for $38,615 ($31,115 net with federal tax credit) and now offers the following optional features: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection; Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist; Highway Drive Assist; 10.25-inch navigation system; and Harman Kardon premium audio.

Hyundai also announced today its collaboration with Amazon Home Services to make shopping for and installing home electric vehicle chargers easy. Installations will use licensed electricians and will be backed by Amazon’s Happiness Guarantee.