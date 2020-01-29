Solaris to supply three articulated electric buses to Bonn; 200 km on a single charge

Solaris has won a tender for the delivery of three articulated electric buses to the operator SWB in Bonn. The Urbino 18 electric buses feature the new generation of Solaris High Energy+ batteries. Pursuant to the agreement, the Solaris buses will be put into service this year.





A key condition of the SWB tender was that the producer ensures a range of 200 km (124 miles) for the buses on a single charge, regardless of weather and road conditions, over a period of 12 years. In order to meet those terms, Solaris went for the latest High Energy+ battery generation. The buses for Bonn will feature 7 packs of batteries with 553 kWh of total nominal capacity.

With such a capacity, the vehicle will be able to cover the required 200 kilometers irrespective of weather or road conditions, with the heating or the air-conditioning switched on and with a full set of passengers on board. The offer of Solaris covers not only the production of vehicles but also a warranty package.

The buses will be plug-in charged, with a connector dedicated to overnight charging at the bus depot. The driveline of the Urbino 18 electric will consist of an electric axle with two integrated motors offering 125 kW each. The vehicles will be purely electrically heated, whereas the temperature comfort in the buses will be ensured by an efficient and environmentally friendly air conditioning with a heat pump which uses heat from outside to reach an adequate temperature within the vehicle.

In its order for new buses, SWB opted for modern driver assistance systems. The electric Solaris will be improved by the System MobilEye Shield+. This device allows the driver to spot more thanks to cameras placed outside of the vehicle. These cameras detect pedestrians and cyclists staying in the blind spot of the vehicle, which is vital during turns. In one of the buses, the customer decided to install cameras improving visibility in lieu of side mirrors.

Solaris has designed a novel seat layout for SWB which envisions placing an additional platform with a bench for three passengers in the rear of the vehicle. This solution allowed to raise the number of seats on board of the bus to 44, of which 12 will be accessible from the lower floor, which should make it easier to travel for passengers with reduced mobility.

For its passengers’ convenience, the carrier offers 21 double USB ports for the recharging of mobile devices, and a separate port will be available to the driver.

The German market for electric buses is expanding dynamically; battery Urbinos have run on German streets since 2013. Solaris has already supplied 60 electric buses to Germany. In 2019 German operators commissioned more than 120 of these with Solaris.