Lincoln working with Rivian on new fully electric vehicle

30 January 2020

The Lincoln Motor Company is working with Rivian to develop an all-new electric vehicle previously announced as part of Ford Motor Company’s original investment in Rivian. (Earlier post.)

Lincoln’s first fully electric vehicle will join the Aviator and Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid vehicles, further solidifying Lincoln’s commitment to electrification.

Lincoln has introduced four new SUVs—including Corsair, Aviator and Navigator—in the past three years. The all-new lineup has helped Lincoln’s global SUV sales grow 7% year-over-year and enabled the luxury automaker to deliver its best US SUV sales in 16 years.

As Lincoln adds a new luxury electric vehicle to its lineup, production of the MKZ sedan will end this year in order for the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico to prepare for production of new Ford vehicles.

The Lincoln battery-electric vehicle will be built off of Rivian’s flexible skateboard platform and is part of Ford Motor Company’s planned equity investment in Rivian. This all-new vehicle also is part of Ford’s previously announced investment of more than $11.5 billion into electrification, which includes the Mustang Mach-E and a fully electric version of the best-selling F-150 pickup.

Posted on 30 January 2020

