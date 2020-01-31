BYD delivers first 2 of 10 electric buses for Toronto Transit Commission

BYD has delivered its first two battery-electric buses to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), the largest transit operator in Canada and the third-largest transit operator in North America. The bus is part of a total order by the TTC for 10 BYD 40-foot K9M buses, all of which are scheduled to be delivered in coming days.

The TTC purchased 60 all-electric buses from three manufacturers: 25 from Proterra Inc., 25 from New Flyer Industries Inc. and 10 from BYD Canada Co. Ltd. The TTC’s complete complement of electric buses, scheduled to arrive in full by the first quarter of 2020, will make up one of the largest mini-fleets of electric buses in North America.

The delivery is a milestone for BYD, as the vehicles are the first to undergo final assembly by BYD at its 45,000-square-foot facility in Newmarket, Ontario—the first new bus plant to open in the province in a generation. BYD’s investment in its Newmarket plant demonstrates BYD’s commitment to bringing bus manufacturing jobs back to Ontario.

The order represents a significant advance toward TTC’s goal of purchasing all emission-free buses beginning in 2025 and completing a fleet conversion by 2040. Each of these new buses will remove approximately 9 metric tons of nitrogen oxides, 159 kilograms of diesel particulate matter, and approximately 1,530 metric tons of CO₂ from the atmosphere over the 12-year lifecycle of the vehicle.

The Government of Canada and the City of Toronto are investing $140 million in the electric bus project under federal Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF). The money is being used for these electric buses from all three vendors and to begin laying the infrastructure for future expansion of the TTC’s zero-emissions fleet. In total, up to $1.8 billion is being invested in Toronto through PTIF, which was launched in August 2016.

The Toronto Transit Commission is one of several customers in Canada purchasing zero-emission, battery-electric BYD buses.