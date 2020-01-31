Neste and Outotec introduce 100% NEXBTL-derived bio-based diluent as a new solution for base metals extraction; renewable Isoalkane

Neste and Outotec have jointly verified the viability of applying Neste MY Renewable Isoalkane as a fully bio-based diluent for extracting metals in hydrometallurgical processes.

Neste MY Renewable Isoalkane is produced using Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL technology, a hydrotreatment process that can convert natural oils, such as vegetable oil and a range of industrial waste and residues, into high-purity isoparaffinic hydrocarbon oils with a low sulphur and aromatic content. All renewable raw materials used in producing Neste MY Renewable Isoalkane are sustainably produced.

Laboratory studies and pilot trials at the Outotec Research Center in Pori and Neste’s Technology Center in Porvoo, Finland, confirmed the high-level performance of the product for solvent extraction of copper, and it can be also used for other base metals.

Due to its renewable origins and being readily biodegradable, the bio-based diluent reduces environmental risks and has a remarkably smaller carbon footprint over its life cycle when compared to fossil equivalents.

Moreover, Neste MY Renewable Isoalkane evaporates at a lower rate, which improves copper extraction efficiency and safety due to significantly reduced volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Neste MY Renewable Isoalkane is fully compatible with conventional fossil diluents at solvent extraction plants, and it can be introduced into the extraction process without any downtime.

Outotec and Neste have agreed to cooperate in introducing the Neste MY Renewable Isoalkane to metal producers. Outotec will provide technical industry expertise, whereas Neste will be responsible for the production, sales and deliveries of the bio-based diluent to the solvent extraction sites globally.