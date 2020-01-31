Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans deploys 6 plug-in hybrid pickups from XL Fleet

In order to advance its fleet electrification and emissions reduction goals, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has deployed six new XL plug-in hybrid electric Ford F-150 pickup trucks to its fleet.





The trucks were unveiled during a ceremony at the SWBNO Central Yard on 28 January 28, which featured New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, as well as representatives from SWBNO and project partners including New Orleans Regional Planning Commission (RPC), Southeast Louisiana Clean Fuel Partnership, and XL Fleet.

The F-150 pickups have been equipped with the XLP plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which has been proven to improve fuel economy substantially while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The project was funded via the New Orleans RPC’s Clean Fuel Transition Fund for Public Fleets, managed by the Southeast Louisiana Clean Fuel Partnership. The fund was developed to help public fleets incorporate cleaner fuels and technologies into their operations.