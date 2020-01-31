Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
HUMMER to return as GMC EV; 1K hp, 15,600 N·m, 0-60 in 3 seconds
Mack Trucks launches series of medium-duty trucks

Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans deploys 6 plug-in hybrid pickups from XL Fleet

31 January 2020

In order to advance its fleet electrification and emissions reduction goals, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has deployed six new XL plug-in hybrid electric Ford F-150 pickup trucks to its fleet.

SWBNO_XLP_F150

The trucks were unveiled during a ceremony at the SWBNO Central Yard on 28 January 28, which featured New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, as well as representatives from SWBNO and project partners including New Orleans Regional Planning Commission (RPC), Southeast Louisiana Clean Fuel Partnership, and XL Fleet.

The F-150 pickups have been equipped with the XLP plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which has been proven to improve fuel economy substantially while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The project was funded via the New Orleans RPC’s Clean Fuel Transition Fund for Public Fleets, managed by the Southeast Louisiana Clean Fuel Partnership. The fund was developed to help public fleets incorporate cleaner fuels and technologies into their operations.

Posted on 31 January 2020 in Fleets, Hybrids, Plug-ins | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)