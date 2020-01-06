BYTON partners with Aiqudo for Voice AI in its EVs

Aiqudo (pronounced: “eye-cue-doe”) announced ahead of CES 2020 a partnership with premium electric vehicle manufacturer BYTON, bringing Aiqudo’s Voice AI platform to BYTON cars.

Aiqudo’s Voice AI platform will voice-enable actions in native apps within the BYTON ecosystem as well as intelligently launch app actions on personal mobile devices in the vehicle.

BYTON drivers and passengers will be able to navigate, make calls, send messages, listen to music, shop, join meetings, make payments and more using simple voice commands with apps they use.

In its integration with BYTON, Aiqudo incorporates the personalization and individual choice reflected by consumers’ favorite apps, as well as personal elements within apps such as preferred playlists, contacts, or favorites, all without user registration or setup.

A seamless voice experience is integral to BYTON’s groundbreaking user experience and Aiqudo Voice will make accessing your favorite apps convenient and safe. Aiqudo’s white-label solution allows us to explore new possibilities with our expanding partnerships in the BYTON digital ecosystem. —Jeff Chung, BYTON Vice President of Digital Engineering

Aiqudo’s voice platform comprises a semiotics-based intent engine that understands natural language commands in 7 languages currently, plus an action execution capability across thousands of applications that consumers rely on daily.

The company’s white-label voice platform allows car manufacturers, phone and smart device OEMs and mobile app developers to define unique voice experiences for their customers.

Aiqudo’s Action Kit functionality will be offered to app developers through the BYTON developer portal.

Aiqudo’s proprietary technology is covered by more than 30 granted patents and patent applications. Aiqudo’s technology is delivered in a scalable approach to creating voice-enabled actions without mandating APIs or developer dependencies.