Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Daimler developing battery-electric version of Econic HD truck; customer testing in 2021, series production in 2022

FCA confirms discussions with Foxconn on China JV for electric vehicles

17 January 2020

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) confirmed that it is in discussions with Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co., Ltd. (Foxconn) regarding the potential creation of an equal joint venture to develop and manufacture in China new generation battery electric vehicles and engage in the IoV (Internet of Vehicles) business.

The proposed cooperation, initially focused on the Chinese market, would enable the parties to bring together the capabilities of two established global leaders across the spectrum of automobile design, engineering and manufacturing and mobile software technology to focus on the growing battery electric vehicle market.

The two are in the process of signing a preliminary agreement which will govern further discussions aimed at reaching final binding agreements in the next few months.

There is no assurance that final binding agreements will be reached or will be reached in that timeframe.

Founded in 1974, Foxconn achieved NT$5.2 trillion (US$174 billion) in revenue in 2018, and was ranked 24th among the Fortune Global 100 and 105th among the Forbes Global 2000. Foxconn is one of Apple’s key manufacturing partners.

Posted on 17 January 2020 in China, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)