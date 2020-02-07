2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid offers up to 52 mpg combined; Solar Roof System

At the Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its new 2020 Sonata Hybrid, featuring up to 686 miles of driving range and an EPA-estimated 52 mpg combined fuel economy rating on the Blue trim. This is the first time the Sonata Hybrid has been shown in North America. The new Sonata Hybrid goes on sale this spring and is built in Asan, Korea.





The Sonata Hybrid is equipped with a Smartstream G2.0 GDi HEV engine and a 6-speed hybrid automatic transmission. The engine’s output is 150 horsepower and 139 lb-ft (188.5 N·m) of torque. The car’s electric motor delivers power output of 39 kW (51 HP) and maximum torque of 151 lb-ft (204.8 N·m) of torque. Combined system power output is 192 horsepower and EPA estimated fuel economy numbers are 50 city, 54 highway and 52 combined for the Blue trim.

By optimizing the placement of the high-voltage hybrid battery, Hyundai engineers were able to increase trunk capacity by 2.5 cubic feet, compared with the 2019 Sonata Hybrid. This placement also helps create best-in-class front headroom and legroom.

The Sonata Hybrid has a 0.24 drag coefficient, due to a unique cross-hole grille with active air flaps, a rear spoiler and aerodynamic alloy wheels.

The 2020 Sonata Hybrid is also equipped with the first Active Shift Control (ASC) technology and a Solar Roof System (SRS) (making its debut on the Sonata Hybrid), which increase driving range.

Solar roof system. Hyundai Motor’s Solar Roof System makes its debut on the Sonata Hybrid. This system recharges the 12-volt and hybrid battery while preventing unnecessary battery discharge when the car is off. SRS can increase the driving range by a couple of miles after 6 hours of charging.

Active Shift Control Technology. Conventional hybrid vehicles do not have torque converters to improve fuel economy because torque converters lose energy while transferring power to the drive wheels. Although fuel efficient, such a system also requires longer shift times to ensure smoother gear changes.

ASC technology allows the hybrid’s electric motor to also take control of gear shifts by applying new software logic to the Hybrid Control Unit (HCU) to mitigate issues with slower shift time. The HCU monitors the rotational speed of transmission with a sensor installed inside the electric motor at 500 times per second to synchronize the rotational speed with that of the gasoline engine.

The synchronization reduces shift time by 30% from 500 ms to 350 ms. This improves not only the hybrid vehicles’ acceleration performance and fuel economy but also the durability of the transmission, by minimizing friction during gear shifts.

Digital Key. The new Sonata Hybrid offers an optional smartphone-based Hyundai Digital Key. Digital Key uses a dedicated mobile app, Near Field Communication (NFC), and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to allow a new Sonata to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key, via a smartphone. Sonata’s Digital Key also allows secure sharing of virtual keys with family and friends.

Sonata owners can tailor the different vehicle functions available to each shared virtual key, and can make the key available for only a defined amount of time. The vehicle owner can preset the duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and can also revoke keys remotely. For additional convenience, such as using a valet service or visiting a Hyundai dealer, Hyundai Digital Key also works with an NFC card, which will be provided with each vehicle. Each Sonata still comes with traditional keys. Hyundai Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system.

Hyundai Digital Key utilizes NFC technology, which exhibits a high level of security. The NFC wireless data communication takes place only when the device and the reader are placed several centimeters apart.

SmartSense Safety Technologies. Sonata features Hyundai’s latest SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). A series of sensors and systems, often restricted to luxury cars, combine to potentially warn the driver and may take action in the event of a safety incident. Meanwhile, other ADAS systems can help the driver perform certain tasks using the car’s 3 radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 5 cameras. These features include:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard)

Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard)

Lane Keeping Assist (standard)

Advanced Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (standard)

Highway Driving Assist (optional)

Highway Driving Assist. Highway Driving Assist (HDA) is a driving convenience system that assists drivers in maintaining the vehicle in the center of the lane, at an appropriate speed, while keeping a set distance from the car in front.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist. The 2020 Sonata Hybrid is fitted with standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, an advanced active safety feature that helps alert drivers to certain emergency situations, and may brake autonomously, if necessary. Using front radar and front camera sensors, FCA operates in three stages. Initially warning the driver visually and acoustically, it helps assess the nature of potential collision danger and may apply increasing amounts of braking force to avoid a collision or minimize damage when a collision is unavoidable.

Lane Following Assist. Lane Following Assist (LFA) may automatically adjust steering to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane of travel. LFA can help keep the vehicle centered on both highways and city streets.

Blind-Spot View Monitor and Blind-Spot Collision Warning. The Blind-Spot View Monitor with the Sonata’s outside mirror-mounted cameras offers the driver an enhanced field of vision. The BCW system helps scan for vehicles entering the driver’s blind spot. If the driver activates a turn signal, an image of the view from the corresponding wing mirror appears in the 12.3-inch cluster display. If a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, audible and visual alerts are provided.

Surround-View Monitor. The new Sonata uses four cameras to provide the driver with an enhanced, bird’s-eye view of the car’s exterior, giving the driver confidence when maneuvering into or out of spaces.

Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist. Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist helps detect pedestrians and obstacles with a rearview camera and ultrasonic sensors. The system can provide warnings and apply emergency braking to assist in avoidance of a collision.

Touch Sensor Outside Door Handles. Touch Sensor Outside Door Handles on the Sonata Hybrid increase ease of use and further refine the design. To lock the door, the driver need only touch the sensor on the outside of the door handle. Pulling on the handle activates a larger sensor on the inside of the handle to open the door.

Remote Start. Remote Start has been a part of the Hyundai Blue Link system for years. It works by using a cellular data connection to warm up or cool down a Sonata when it is out of sight of the owner. To make that system even better, Hyundai engineers added Remote Start to the 2020 Sonata Hybrid’s key fob on models equipped with Proximity Key and Push Button Start. This allows a remote start to be performed when the car is within the owner’s line of sight.

Blue Link. The connected car team at Hyundai continues to improve Blue Link’s services, and the 2020 Sonata Hybrid received many system enhancements. As with most Hyundai models, Blue Link is complimentary on the 2020 Sonata Hybrid for three years and includes Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Destination Search by Voice.