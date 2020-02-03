DiDi to introduce first shared EV fleet to Mexico; 700+ EVs and hybrids to start

Didi Chuxing (DiDi), the world’s leading mobile transportation platform, will launch Latin America’s first shared electric vehicle (EV) fleet through its app in Mexico, as the company further invests in sustainable transportation innovations in the region.

Launched in April 2018, DiDi Mexico offers its range of ride-hailing, taxi-hailing and food delivery services across 32 cities, covering 50% of the nation’s population. In 2019, the number of trips people have taken with DiDi grow by nearly three and a half times. DiDi Food, launched in early 2019, also registered impressive growth in an underdeveloped market. 30% of the customers and 40% of the restaurants on DiDi Food never used a digital platform before.





With a population of 22 million, the Greater Mexico City metropolitan area faces some of the world’s greatest transportation management challenges.﻿

In 2020, DiDi Mexico plans to roll out a number of new initiatives on smart and sustainable urban mobility. As the first new energy initiative for ride-hailing in Latin America, DiDi will introduce a fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles to its platform in Mexico.

In phase one of the initiative, more than 700 units of EV/HVs from major international OEMs including BYD and Renault will be available on the app through cooperation with local leasing partners and drivers. 200 EVs are exclusive for DiDi drivers.

DiDi already operates the world’s largest EV fleet, with nearly 1 million EVs available on its platform in China, accounting for more than 40% of all EV miles driven in the country.

With support from data analysts and engineers from DiDi’s business intelligence and maps units, DiDi Mexico will start to provide data insights and DiDi’s advanced AI capabilities to address some of Mexico's most challenging mobility issues. This will help analyze the dynamic traffic patterns of Mexico City based on DiDi trip data, the first of its kind among local mobility providers.

We believe shared transportation is an integral part of the future of public transportation. DiDi already uses its data technology to help cities, airports and train stations cut congestion and improve transportation management efficiency. We look forward to working with more agencies and researchers in the future. —Juan Andrés Panamá, Head of Operations of DiDi Mexico

DiDi delivers more than 10 billion trips per year across Asia, Latin America and Australia. In Latin America, DiDi offers various ride-hailing, taxi-hailing, and food delivery services in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Costa Rica, as well as in Brazil under the 99 brand.