Hiringa and Waitomo to partner to develop New Zealand’s first hydrogen refueling stations network

New Zealand energy companies Waitomo Group and Hiringa Energy intend to work in partnership to develop New Zealand’s first nationwide hydrogen refueling stations network.





Hiringa Energy’s initial refueling station plan.

Taranaki-based Hiringa Energy is the first company in New Zealand dedicated to the supply of green hydrogen (produced via electrolysis), providing solutions for industry, the public sector, and transport operators. Waikato-based Waitomo Group is New Zealand’s fastest-growing independent fuel retailer.

Together the two will work on the detailed engineering requirements and consenting for a network of hydrogen refueling sites, some of which will be on existing Waitomo Fuel Stops. Initial locations have been selected, with plans for a further 20 stations to be developed across both the North and South Island.

Heavy transport makes up only four percent of our vehicles, but they’re responsible for over 25 percent of our total vehicle emissions. Hydrogen is the key technology that will allow these fleets to stay on the road—a mass-market, clean energy solution that can have a real impact on reducing our transport emissions. —Hiringa Energy CEO and Co-Founder, Andrew Clennett

Waitomo Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby says his third-generation, family-run company has been evolving its business model over the last 70 years to meet New Zealand’s unique energy requirements.

Adding low emission alternative fuel solutions to our network is a no-brainer. We want to leave a legacy for the next generation of Ormsby’s to continue in our footsteps. The exciting opportunities that green hydrogen technology offers allows us to deliver on that. —Jimmy Ormsby

Development and consenting for the first hydrogen refueling sites will get under way this year. The two companies will work together to identify and scope further sites for development of the network in 2020.

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, Waitomo Group now has 65 sites stretching from Paihia in the north and as far south as Christchurch.