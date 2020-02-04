Toyota, official partner of Energy Observer and an avid supporter of their project from the start, has developed a fuel cell system for maritime applications, with its first delivery destined for Energy Observer.





Embarking in June 2017 from Saint-Malo Port in France, Energy Observer is an electrically propelled vessel of the future that is operated using a mix of renewable energies and an on-board system that produces carbon-free hydrogen from seawater.

Toyota’s fuel cell system, which was first introduced in the Toyota Mirai hydrogen-fuel-cell electric vehicle, has proved its value as a propulsion system for automobiles. However, the company has more recently been exploring the use of its fuel-cell system in other applications such as buses and trucks.

Toyota and the Energy Observer have worked closely together on how a hydrogen fuel cell system could be adapted to martime applications, which eventually led to the introduction of Toyota’s maritime fuel cell technology and system.

The maritime-specific fuel cell system was developed by Toyota Technical Center Europe in seven months. It required a re-design of the system, followed by the build and installation of the compact fuel cell module. This was accomplished using components first introduced in the Toyota Mirai which were fitted into a more compact module suitable for marine applications.





The project successfully demonstrates the adaptability of the Toyota fuel cell technology to a variety of applications, including those outside of land-based vehicles.

We are very proud to embark the Toyota Fuel Cell System on our oceans passages, and test it in the roughest conditions. After three years and nearly 20,000 nautical miles of development, the Energy Observer energy supply and storage system is now very reliable and we look forward to the next step of the project: Get a reliable and affordable system available for our maritime community. We believe that the Toyota Fuel Cell System is the perfect component for this, industrially produced, efficient and safe. Being an ambassador for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), our mission is to promote clean energy solutions and we share with Toyota the same vision for a hydrogen society. —Victorien Erussard, founder and captain of Energy Observer

To ensure compatibility, the Toyota fuel cell module was tested with Energy Observer while the boat was at dock at the end of last year. Currently, the system is undergoing its final full power testing at sea prior to the Energy Observer officially setting sail from Saint-Malo Port, scheduled in Feburary, as they embark for their 2020 Tour.