Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Hydro-Québec partnering with Mercedes-Benz on development of solid-state battery technologies

First look at Gen2 EVO Forumla E racer

04 February 2020

Formula E and the FIA provided images of the newly named Gen2 EVO, using a reimagined design that will debut in season seven when the electric racing series competes under the banner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Gen2_evo_download_5

Ahead of another milestone season, the first Formula E car to contest for the world championship has received a range of structural design changes featuring a new front wing, dorsal fin, distinctive curved rear wing and updated championship livery.

Gen2 EVO 1x1

The modifications to the bodywork have been made midway through the current four-year cycle of the ‘Gen2’ era, to provide a fresh new look for Formula E. The car will continue to be fitted with 18-inch MICHELIN Pilot Sport all-weather tyres, specially designed for use in both wet and dry conditions.

Covers will come off the Gen2 EVO for the first time on the FIA stand at the Geneva International Motor Show on 3 March.

Posted on 04 February 2020 in Electric (Battery), Motorsport | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)