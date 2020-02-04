First look at Gen2 EVO Forumla E racer

Formula E and the FIA provided images of the newly named Gen2 EVO, using a reimagined design that will debut in season seven when the electric racing series competes under the banner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.





Ahead of another milestone season, the first Formula E car to contest for the world championship has received a range of structural design changes featuring a new front wing, dorsal fin, distinctive curved rear wing and updated championship livery.





The modifications to the bodywork have been made midway through the current four-year cycle of the ‘Gen2’ era, to provide a fresh new look for Formula E. The car will continue to be fitted with 18-inch MICHELIN Pilot Sport all-weather tyres, specially designed for use in both wet and dry conditions.

Covers will come off the Gen2 EVO for the first time on the FIA stand at the Geneva International Motor Show on 3 March.