MECA report finds additional NOx emission reductions from new heavy-duty trucks achievable and cost-effective

The Manufacturers of Emission Controls Association (MECA) released a report—“Technology Feasibility for Heavy-Duty Diesel Trucks in Achieving 90% Lower NOx Standards in 2027”—that presents test results from emission-control and fuel-efficiency technologies installed on heavy-duty diesel on-road engines that offer several cost-effective compliance pathways to reduce NO x emissions by 90% below today’s certification levels with simultaneous CO 2 emission reductions in the 2027 timeframe.

CO 2 and NO x certification test data for heavy-duty diesel engines certified from 2002 through 2019. Source of data: US EPA (2019). Chart: MECA.

The transportation sector was responsible for over 7 million tons of NO x emissions in the US in 2014, with 50% of this sector’s NO x attributed to heavy-duty on- and off-road vehicles and equipment. NO x is a precursor for both ground level ozone and secondary PM 2.5 which are regulated under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) because of their adverse effects on human health and the environment. Due to the continued exposure of millions of Americans to poor air quality, both the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) have announced rulemakings focused on revising the heavy-duty truck emission standards, with a particular focus on tighter limits for oxides of nitrogen (NO x ). EPA is targeting implementation in the 2027 timeframe while CARB is focusing efforts on phasing in more stringent standards in 2024 and again in 2027 with the hope of aligning with EPA as a national standard.

In this report, MECA provides our assessment of technologies being commercialized by component suppliers, including MECA members, to help their customers comply with future lower NO x standards. We present dynamometer test results and emission models from fully aged aftertreatment systems installed on heavy-duty on-road engines to offer several compliance paths that are technologically and economically achievable by model year (MY) 2024 without significant changes to today’s engines or aftertreatment. The models used have been optimized over decades of testing of accelerated aged commercial catalysts and validated against real world emission control systems.

The technologies outlined in this assessment are either commercial or market-ready options that can be deployed on vehicles by model year 2024 to achieve 0.05 gram per brake horsepower hour (g/bhp-hr) on the heavy-duty FTP certification cycle and approximately 0.2 g/bhp-hr in low load operation using the proposed low load certification cycle being developed at Southwest Research Institute under a contract from CARB. It is important to state that there are several technology paths to achieve these levels of emissions, and some of them can simultaneously lower greenhouse gas emissions, such that the NO x reductions do not compete with the CO 2 reductions.