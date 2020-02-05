MECA report finds additional NOx emission reductions from new heavy-duty trucks achievable and cost-effective
The Manufacturers of Emission Controls Association (MECA) released a report—“Technology Feasibility for Heavy-Duty Diesel Trucks in Achieving 90% Lower NOx Standards in 2027”—that presents test results from emission-control and fuel-efficiency technologies installed on heavy-duty diesel on-road engines that offer several cost-effective compliance pathways to reduce NOx emissions by 90% below today’s certification levels with simultaneous CO2 emission reductions in the 2027 timeframe.
CO2 and NOx certification test data for heavy-duty diesel engines certified from 2002 through 2019. Source of data: US EPA (2019). Chart: MECA.
The transportation sector was responsible for over 7 million tons of NOx emissions in the US in 2014, with 50% of this sector’s NOx attributed to heavy-duty on- and off-road vehicles and equipment. NOx is a precursor for both ground level ozone and secondary PM2.5 which are regulated under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) because of their adverse effects on human health and the environment. Due to the continued exposure of millions of Americans to poor air quality, both the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) have announced rulemakings focused on revising the heavy-duty truck emission standards, with a particular focus on tighter limits for oxides of nitrogen (NOx). EPA is targeting implementation in the 2027 timeframe while CARB is focusing efforts on phasing in more stringent standards in 2024 and again in 2027 with the hope of aligning with EPA as a national standard.
In this report, MECA provides our assessment of technologies being commercialized by component suppliers, including MECA members, to help their customers comply with future lower NOx standards. We present dynamometer test results and emission models from fully aged aftertreatment systems installed on heavy-duty on-road engines to offer several compliance paths that are technologically and economically achievable by model year (MY) 2024 without significant changes to today’s engines or aftertreatment. The models used have been optimized over decades of testing of accelerated aged commercial catalysts and validated against real world emission control systems.
The technologies outlined in this assessment are either commercial or market-ready options that can be deployed on vehicles by model year 2024 to achieve 0.05 gram per brake horsepower hour (g/bhp-hr) on the heavy-duty FTP certification cycle and approximately 0.2 g/bhp-hr in low load operation using the proposed low load certification cycle being developed at Southwest Research Institute under a contract from CARB. It is important to state that there are several technology paths to achieve these levels of emissions, and some of them can simultaneously lower greenhouse gas emissions, such that the NOx reductions do not compete with the CO2 reductions.—“Technology Feasibility for Heavy-Duty Diesel Trucks in Achieving 90% Lower NOx Standards in 2027”
The main conclusions of the report include:
Compared to emission controls on MY 2010 US diesel trucks, today’s compact aftertreatment systems are 40% lighter, 60% smaller, and substantially less expensive. Manufacturers continue to optimize diesel emission controls, such as DOC, DPF and SCR, in order to promote uniform catalyst coating, improve NOx conversion efficiency, reduce back pressure on the engine, and reduce thermal mass.
New substrates are designed with thinner walls or higher porosity, which allows the coating of better catalysts without sacrificing durability. This has resulted in higher catalyst loading per volume of substrate and led to downsizing of systems from those available in 2010. Furthermore, catalyst development has produced higher activity catalysts that can provide higher NOx conversion with lower catalyst loading.
While the cost of new heavy-duty trucks has increased at approximately 1% per year, the cost of emission controls has come down, representing a lower percentage of the cost of a new truck. These advances have brought higher compliance margins and lower certification levels while still meeting future GHG standards. Advanced catalysts and substrates combined with better engine and urea dosing calibration can be readily employed to meet tighter NOx limits in 2024 without any significant changes to today’s system design. Based on a survey of MECA’s members, MECA estimates the cost of emission controls on a future ultra-low NOx truck to be similar to the cost of emission controls on a MY 2010 truck.
Several vocational engine families have demonstrated the capability of achieving NNOxOx emissions 50-75% below today’s standards, while also meeting future heavy-duty greenhouse gas limits for vocational engines. Since 2010, setting stringent emission targets for both CO2 and NOx through realistic regulations and expanding the calibrator’s tool box from the engine to the powertrain has allowed engineers to achieve simultaneous NOx reductions and engine efficiency improvements.
A review of EPA’s heavy-duty certification tables indicates that a number of diesel engine families certified since 2010 have shown the ability to achieve 0.1 g/bhp-hr and lower tailpipe NNOxOx levels over the composite FTP certification cycle. Of those engines, several have demonstrated the ability to meet future Phase 2 GHG regulation limits for vocational engines that go into effect in 2021, 2024 and 2027.
History has shown that once emission control and efficiency improving technologies were required on engines, the traditional trade-off relationship between CO2 and NOx emissions at the tailpipe has been overcome and reductions of both pollutants could be achieved simultaneously.
A wide variety of technology options can be deployed on heavy-duty engines and vehicles to reduce engine-out NOx while improving fuel economy to reduce the total cost of ownership of trucks. The number of on-engine technology options and strategies that OEMs may choose to deploy to meet both a 2024 NOx standard and the 2024 CO2 standard has grown dramatically in recent years, as a result of the Phase 2 GHG regulation.
Technologies such as cylinder deactivation (CDA), high efficiency variable geometry turbochargers with exhaust gas by-pass, and start-stop systems are only some of the commercially available fuel saving technologies that can be implemented by 2024. Some of these strategies can be deployed on cold-start to heat up aftertreatment and keep it hot under low engine load operation. Other technologies that are being demonstrated on vehicles include 48V electrical architectures combined with regenerative braking and small batteries that can electrify auxiliary components on the engines such as air conditioning compressors, water and oil pumps, EGR pumps, electric assist turbochargers, electrically heated catalysts, 48V motor-generators, 48V electric fans and auxiliary power units to take the load off the engines.
Technologies such as CDA and 48V mild hybridization can enable simultaneous NOx and CO2 reduction, and once implemented, these technologies will deliver fuel savings to truck owners.
Strategies for reducing emissions during periods of low load operation, combined with improved engine calibration and control of urea dosing, can be applied to heavy-duty trucks by 2024 to enable emission control systems to achieve an FTP emission limit of 0.05 g/bhp-hr and a Low Load Cycle (LLC) limit below 0.2 g/bhp-hr. Engine calibration and thermal management combined with advanced catalysts and substrates have improved to the point where a current engine plus aftertreatment system can achieve FTP emissions below 0.05 g/bhp-hr NOx with compliance margins that OEMs need for full useful life durability. During cold-start and low-load operation, engine calibration and thermal management, including the technologies listed in (3) above, can be applied to reduce engine out NOx emissions and provide additional heat to aftertreatment systems. Better catalysts and urea dosing systems can achieve high NOx conversion during lower temperature operation. Further compliance margins can be achieved through modest increases in catalyst volume, while still maintaining the size of future emission controls below those on model year 2010 trucks.
Some engine manufacturers may choose to include a light-off SCR catalyst before the DOC in a twin SCR system arrangement with dual urea dosing, to gain experience with the types of strategies that may be needed for lower NOx limits in 2027.
The approaches discussed for meeting 2024 NOx limits utilize improvements in thermal management and engine calibration, and existing aftertreatment system designs that employ newer high efficiency catalysts and coating strategies. Simulations of commercial catalysts over a low load cycle show that low temperature ammonia delivery through the use of heated urea dosing can deliver NOx emissions below 0.2 g/bhp-hr over the LLC, representing extended low-speed operation and idling.
The new report is a companion to a report released by MECA in June 2019 that provides an assessment of market-ready technologies for heavy-duty diesel vehicles to meet lower intermediate NOx standards by 2024.
This new MECA white paper, along with our June 2019 companion report, shows that additional NOx emission reductions from new heavy-duty trucks beyond the current requirements are achievable and cost-effective by combining the improvements made to engines, emission control technologies, and fuels over the past twenty years. The aftertreatment systems that will deliver ultra-low NOx emissions in 2027 will not look much different than they do today, incorporating advancements in substrates, catalysts, and calibrations.
Furthermore, these advanced NOx emission controls are compatible with powertrain efficiency technologies to optimize vehicle fuel economy.—MECA Executive Director, Rasto Brezny
Founded in 1976, MECA is a nonprofit trade association of the world’s leading manufacturers of clean technology solutions for all mobile sources.
