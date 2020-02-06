Renault Trucks to deliver 20 electric trucks to Carlsberg Group

Renault Trucks signed a contract with the Carlsberg Group to deliver twenty D Wide Z.E electric trucks. These 26-tonne trucks, which will be delivered in 2020, will be operated by the Feldschlösschen brewery, the Group’s Swiss subsidiary.





The D Wide Z.E. is equipped with two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW (260 kW continuous output) and maximum torque of 850 N·m,and a two-speed gearbox. Maximum torque from the rear axle is 28 kN·m. A 200 kWh Li-ion battery pack supports an operating range of up to 200 km (124 miles).

These 20 Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. 26t will make daily delivery rounds of between 100 and 200 km to supply Feldschlösschen Swiss clients from the brewer’s 15 logistical sites in Switzerland.

It is the first order of this scale in Europe. It proves to our customers that the transport sector is undergoing a major transformation and reflects an industrial and commercial reality: our Renault Trucks electric trucks are rolling off the assembly line and will be on the roads of Europe in a few weeks’ time. —Bruno Blin, president of Renault Trucks

Renault Trucks believes that urban transport needs to move towards electric mobility quickly to improve quality of life in city centers and to tackle global CO 2 emissions.

With a comprehensive range of electric trucks from 3.1 to 26 tonnes, Renault Trucks meets both current and future requirements of professionals operating in urban environments. These vehicles are ideally suited to waste collection and distribution operations, enabling noiseless rounds at unconventional hours at the same time as preserving quality of life for local residents. Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E. are produced at the manufacturer’s plant in Blainville-sur-Orne (Calvados, France).

Feldschlösschen is committed to zero-emission logistics, partly through production sites being served by railway lines.