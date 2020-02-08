Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE announces $64M for research into future coal power plants
JRC: 76.5% of world’s population in urban areas as of 2015

SEAT implements self-driven robots to automate outdoor parts transport; ASTI Tribot with SLAM navigation

08 February 2020

SEAT is the first industrial manufacturer in Europe to have outdoor, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) with SLAM navigation (simultaneous localization and mapping), 4G connection and inductive charging for the batteries. To date, eight AGVs are operating outside the production workshops at the Martorell plant to automate the transport of parts.

18976102-3A09-4B08-9AD2-C34A9F51E4DB

SEAT’s AGVs are based on ASTI’s Tribot 10T.

The new vehicles join the 200 AGVs that are delivering parts inside the assembly workshops at the Martorell and Barcelona factories.

Each outdoor AGV and their carriages make up a 25-meter convoy with a maximum transport capacity of 10 tonnes and cover routes of 3.5 kilometers in length. Using SLAM navigation, these vehicles are not guided by magnetic tape or wires, so maintenance costs are reduced; they are more versatile to adapt to new routes; and their installation does not require any construction.

Altogether, the eight AGVs travel 240 kilometres a day. There are currently two ongoing routes between the press and metal shops on which vehicle side parts and mobile elements such as hatches and doors are delivered, a move which does away with truck transport between these facilities.

The fleet of outdoor AGVs enables a reduction of 1.5 tonnes of O2 per year, since until now these deliveries were carried out using a truck and a tractor. The use of these AGVs makes deliveries more efficient and cost-effective, and reduces stockpiling at both the starting and destination points as well as vehicle traffic inside the factory. The project was developed in collaboration with ASTI Mobile Robotics and Telefónica.

In recent years SEAT has been introducing pioneering innovations in the field of logistics and this is another example of our commitment to becoming a benchmark for Industry 4.0. The implementation of outdoor AGVs enables us to optimize production and logistics processes in an efficient, sustainable and connected way.

—SEAT Vice-president for Production and Logistics Dr. Christian Vollmer

With this project, SEAT improves its efficiency and progresses towards its goal of making the Martorell plant a smarter factory through the Internet of Things in industrial environments where process automation and digitalisation is key.

In recent years, SEAT has applied technological innovations to its entire production cycle, such as the AGVs themselves, which are integrated in the production line for transporting parts; the use of drones for urgent parts delivery; and collaborative robots which, combined with more efficient data management thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain, enable more efficient, flexible and agile processes.

All of these 4.0 novelties coexist with the factory’s 7,900 workers, who currently turn out 2,300 vehicles daily.

Posted on 08 February 2020 in Autonomous driving, Manufacturing, Robotics | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)