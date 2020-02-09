ASI certifies one Novelis facility against Performance Standard, two against Chain of Custody Standard

The Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) announced that Novelis’ plant in Ohle, Germany has been successfully certified against the ASI Performance Standard for responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum.

The Ohle plant supplies foil and packaging products to such diverse applications as coffee capsules, foil trays for the food industry, aluminum coil cores and flexible tubes for Automotive and Caravan.

ASI Chain of Custody Certification has also been successfully achieved covering both Ohle and Alunorf, a semi-fabrication facility also in Germany. The Alunorf plant, a joint venture between Novelis and Hydro, achieved ASI Performance Standard Certification in January 2019. Novelis is the leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum.

The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the aluminum value chain.

The ASI Performance Standard defines environmental, social and governance principles and criteria, with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminum value chain. It sets out 59 criteria under the three sustainability pillars of Governance, Environment and Social, which address key issues such as biodiversity, Indigenous Peoples rights, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The ASI CoC Standard sets out requirements for the creation of a Chain of Custody for material that is produced and processed through the value chain into diverse downstream sectors. The implementation of ASI’s CoC Standard links verified practices at successive steps of the supply chain—certified under the ASI Performance Standard—to the products produced by ASI Certified Entities. The independent, third-party audits of Novelis’ Ohle, Germany plant and the Alunorf facility for these latest ASI Certifications were carried out by SZI GmbH.