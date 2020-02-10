ChargePoint and NATSO launch collaborative to expand EV charging along highways and in rural communities

Charging network ChargePoint and NATSO, which represents America’s travel plazas and truckstops, are creating a National Highway Charging Collaborative to extend access to EV charging. Over the next decade, the Collaborative will leverage $1 billion in capital to deploy charging at more than 4,000 travel plazas and fuel stops that serve highway travelers and rural communities.

This significant expansion will link America’s drivers to a growing charging network in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, significantly increasing access to charging as EV adoption accelerates. The effort will not only enable long distance electric travel along major routes but will also provide vital access to charging in rural communities.

Some analysts expect that 40% of new vehicle sales will be electric by 2040, with at least 100 new EV models expected to hit American roadways within the next five years.

The new collaborative will not only increase access to charging for drivers, but will help improve mobility on America’s highways and connect existing Federal Highway Administration-designated FAST Act corridors.

The partnership was formalized as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed today by Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint, and Lisa Mullings, President and CEO of NATSO. As part of the MOU, the two organizations agreed that the National Highway Charging Collaborative will, by 2030: