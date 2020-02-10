New passenger car registrations down 7.3% in Germany in January, but BEVs up 61.2% to account for 3% of all new reg

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 February 2020

In Germany (the largest car market in Europe), the 2020 registration year started with 246,300 newly registered passenger cars—7.3% less than in January 2019, according to figures from the German KBA (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt). However, alternative drive types increased significantly in the reporting month.

Kba1

Source: KBA.

  • With 7,492 new vehicles, the number of electric vehicles grew by +61.2%, and accounted for 3.0% of new registrations.

  • 30,805 hybrids achieved growth of +103.1%, including 8,639 plug-in hybrids (+307.7%).

  • The total hybrid share was 12.5%, the share of plug-in hybrids was 3.5%. Combined with BEVs, the share of plug-in electric drive vehicles was 6.5%

  • 882 new vehicles powered by natural gas led to an increase in registrations of +260.0%.

  • The number of LPG vehicles decreased by -94.9%.

Kba2

Data: KBA.

Kba3

Despite a decrease of -17.2%, more than half (51.5%) of all new cars were gasoline engined. The number of new diesel vehicles fell by -12.4%, for a share was 32.6%.

The average CO2 emissions of the newly registered cars decreased by -4.5% and was 151.5 g/km.

At the beginning of the year, Porsche showed the clearest increase in registrations among German brands at +52.7%. BMW (+6.5%), Mercedes (+2.9%) and Audi (+1.2%) also posted gains. New car registrations of the brands VW (-4.1%), Mini (-17.3%), Ford (-17.7%), Opel (-24.3%) and Smart (-96.7%) were in some cases significantly lower than in the same month of the previous year. With a share of 19.8%, VW was the most registered brand.

In terms of import brands, Tesla (+167.9%, with 367 units) and Lexus (+116.0%, with 391 units) grew the most, followed by double-digit growth in DS (+64.9%), Jaguar (+63.4%), Mitsubishi ( +28.5%) and Seat (+26.7%). Single-digit registration increases were achieved by Nissan (+3.6%) and Citroen (+2.4%). Suzuki (-56.0%), Subaru (-53.9%), Dacia (-42.3%) and Mazda (-36.9%) recorded the largest losses, with most new registrations not being recorded despite a loss of -2 .5% on the Skoda brand (5.8%).

Pm04_2020_n_01_20_grafik_marken_gif

Despite a decline of -6.5%, the SUV segment had the largest share (20.5%), followed by the compact class with 19.4%.

