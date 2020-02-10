NYC Mayor orders all-electric fleet by 2040 and end to expansion of fossil-fuel-related infrastructure

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio last week issued an executive order specifying the attainment of an all-electric “carbon-neutral” fleet by the year 2040. New York City operates more than 30,000 owned and leased vehicles (on-road and off-road), the largest municipal fleet in the United States.

Under the executive order, New York’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) and NYC Fleet are to issue and implement a Clean Fleet Transition Plan, updating it every two years. The CFTP will outline alternative fuel, fuel efficiency and electrification for all City fleet units by type.

As part of the plan, the City will report on electrification and charging options for each class of fleet vehicle. The first CFTP aimed at both city-owned and private-operated fleets will be published by 1 January 2021.

The Mayor also issued another executive order ending support for the addition of infrastructure within the city’s energy shed that expands the supply of fossil fuels via pipelines or terminals for the transfer of fossil fuels or via the construction of new fossil-fuel-based electric generation capacity.