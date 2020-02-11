CMA CGM partners with Energy Observer on hydrogen-powered shipping

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is joining forces with Energy Observer, the first hydrogen-powered vessel to embark on a round-the-world voyage. (Earlier post.)



Energy Observer, formerly a racing catamaran, is now an experimental platform for tomorrow’s energy sources. It is sailing round the world in order to speed up development of the most innovative solutions for the environment.

The CMA CGM partnership deals with the development of cleaner and more sustainable energies to eliminate CO 2 emissions, greenhouse gases and air pollutants. It aims to experiment, test and develop energy solutions based on hydrogen, solar, tidal and wind power.

The green hydrogen used by Energy Observer is made from seawater using on-board renewable sources of electricity (solar, wind and hydropower).

CMA CGM will contribute its industrial expertise to this floating lab, in order to promote the use of hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel source for the shipping industry in the years to come.

CMA CGM and Energy Observer R&D experts will pool their expertise and knowledge to develop technological solutions capable of limiting the environmental impact of shipping. The mobilization of CMA CGM will make possible the industrialization of new concrete energy solutions tested on board this floating smart grid.

CMA CGM will also contribute its shipping and logistics expertise to Energy Observer. The Energy Observer village will be made from containers converted and transported by CMA CGM with the large-scale operational support from the whole CMA CGM network around the world.

Between 2005 and 2015, the Group reduced its CO 2 emissions per container transported by 50%, and it has set itself the target of reducing it by a further 30% between 2015 and 2025.

Among CMA CGM’s environmental efforts: