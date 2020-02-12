Greenlots and Volvo Trucks partner on first installation of chargers for Volvo LIGHTS electrified trucking project

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
12 February 2020

Greenlots, a member of the Shell Group and a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has installed charging infrastructure for a fleet of electrified commercial trucks as part of its ongoing partnership with Volvo Trucks. The heavy-duty fleet charging stations are the first of four installations by Greenlots at warehouses across Southern California.

Heavy-duty fleets have unique charging characteristics and needs. Greenlots’ SKY platform is built for scale and designed to deliver a charging solution that meets Volvo Trucks' electric fleet's unique requirements and is optimized for cost and power. The open standards-based charging approach built into Greenlots' platform enables Volvo to future-proof its investments in the charging infrastructure.

The multi-year Volvo Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) project (earlier post), which aims to transform the way we transport goods, puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy and improve public health and the environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

We’re excited to be part of the development of a battery-electric transport eco-system along with our Volvo LIGHTS project partners. This project is unique in the sense of its scope, and that it takes into account the entire system, with the charging infrastructure provided by Greenlots being one of the key components to this transport solution.

—Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America

Greenlots installed two fully operational 50kW DC fast chargers at the Fontana site and has plans to install an additional 150kW DC fast charger in the next month. All of the charging equipment for the project is connected to Greenlots’ SKY EV Charging Network Software, which enables seamless management of Volvo’s fleet and charging stations while balancing grid demand.

Greenlots’ range of software solutions safely and cost-effectively balances the power demands of electric fleet vehicles, warehouse facilities, and the electric grid. Its software provides fleet owners the lowest total cost of ownership by managing energy usage to prevent high utility bills, while also supplying grid operators with the tools needed to safely integrate EVs and renewables onto the grid.

12 February 2020

