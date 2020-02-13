BMW Group extends aluminum recycling to Dingolfing press shop

BMW’s press shop in Dingolfing—the largest of the BMW Group worldwide—is the first in which all aluminum sheet waste is separated and recycled to make it reusable for industry. The BMW Group has invested around €6.5 million euros in the technical retrofitting of the Dingolfing press shop for the implementation.

The shop now enables CO 2 savings of around 120,000 tons of CO 2 per year through the recycling process. In contrast to the production of primary aluminum from new raw materials, the production of secondary aluminum is associated with 95% less greenhouse gas emissions.

When producing components in the press shop, there is always a waste of sheet metal. These remaining sheets from the twelve production presses are separated fully automatically via scrap chutes; distributed on three different conveyor belts; and pressed into cubes.





Aluminum recycling at the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing.

As a result, the aluminum residues are collected so that the materials of different components do not mix with their individual compositions. This separation is then maintained in the recycling process.

The BMW Group is working with the world’s leading aluminum recycling specialist Novelis. Novelis melts the aluminum residues from Dingolfing, alloys the material and uses them to produce aluminum sheets, which in turn can be used in industry, including in vehicle production at the BMW Group Dingolfing location.

With the introduction of this system, we are strengthening our position as a global aluminum competence center in the company. At the same time, we take responsibility for the environment and the efficient use of raw materials in the supply chain. —Christoph Schröder, head of the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing

The recycling process, as has now been established in the Dingolfing press shop, is already being implemented in the light metal foundry of the BMW Group plant in Landshut. The adaptation to a press shop should now serve as a role model for the entire company.

The Dingolfing plant is one of the BMW Group’s 31 production sites worldwide. Around 1,500 automobiles from the BMW 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 series roll off the assembly line every day at the 2.4 automotive plant. In 2018, the plant manufactured a total of almost 330,000 vehicles. Around 18,000 employees and 800 trainees are currently employed at the Dingolfing location.

In addition to the automotive core production, the production of vehicle components such as pressed parts or chassis and drive components is located at the location. Due to its aluminum expertise in chassis construction and its many years of experience in the field of alternative drives, the BMW Group Dingolfing plant supplies key components such as high-voltage storage, electric transmission and drive structure for the new BMW i models in Leipzig and provides high-voltage storage and electric motors for plug -in-hybrid models from the BMW Group.

The body shells for all Rolls-Royce models are also built at the site. The so-called dynamic center, a large storage and handling center, supplies the worldwide BMW and MINI dealer organization with original BMW parts and accessories.