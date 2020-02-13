Innoviz solid-state lidar selected by Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Co. for autonomous truck project at Chinese port

Innoviz Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state lidar sensors and perception software, announced cooperation with Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Co. in Xi’an, China to deploy autonomous trucks for an upcoming project in one of the biggest ports in China.

Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Co. Ltd., better known as Shacman Trucks outside China, is one of the largest truck manufacturers in China. Shaanxi comprises four truck companies, delivering more than 150,000 new trucks worldwide each year, including 10,000 trucks per year for the mining sector. The company is also one of the leaders in China in the field of autonomous driving research and development.

At the first stage of the project, InnovizPro lidar is being utilized in Shaanxi Truck’s autonomous proof of concept project at the Chinese port, with Shaanxi’s ultimate goal being the deployment of up to 600 trucks at this site.





Key performance metrics of the InnovizPro lidar include:

Angular Resolution (HxV):0.2°x0.45°

Detection Range: 20cm to 600m

Field of View (HxV): 73°x20°

Frame Rate: 10 FPS

Ingress Protection: IP67

Dimensions (HxWxD): 73x66x165mm

The Innoviz lidar used in this proof-of-concept project provides sensing, mapping and location functions for autonomous driving at speeds of under 30 kilometers per hour in the harbor area.

The lidar is used to create detailed maps, as well as provide software to compare the point cloud image created by the lidar in real time to the location provided via preloaded maps generated by lidar. This includes real-time identification of “free space” or “drivable space”, as well as object detection.

One major task for the trucks is to enable autonomous loading and unloading of containers in the port area. After testing many potential lidar solutions, Shaanxi Trucks chose InnovizPro, a first-of-its-kind solid-state lidar sensor, due to the solution’s reliability and price/performance advantages. Integration of location sensors such as retroreflectors is also possible in these geofenced areas, enhancing the ability of the lidar to fully understand its surroundings.

Chinese legislation stipulates that by May 2020, all trucks are required to have at least two Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS): a mandatory camera and either a radar or lidar system.

