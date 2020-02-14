Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Extracting rare earth elements from coal with plasma assist
Hyundai to unveil new concept EV “Prophecy” at Geneva International Motor Show

Irizar e-mobility to supply 14 electric buses to the city of Genoa

14 February 2020

AMT Genoa (Italy) has acquired 14 10.8m Irizar ie electric buses and associated charging facilities. The Irizar buses will operate around the streets of Genoa from August 2020.

Ie-bus-108m_Definitivo

Irizar ie 10.8m electric bus

With on-board energy of 350 kWh, these vehicles have a range of 220 km and have 3 doors, 20 seats, 1 driver’s seat, 1 wheelchair/pushchair area and a capacity for 81 passengers. They are equipped with technology developed by the Irizar Group, comprising electronics and communications technology, and also their main components and systems. The batteries are also Irizar’s own technology and conform to the latest European regulations R100.v2, R10.v5 and UN38.3 on electrical, thermal and mechanical safety.

The vehicles are charged overnight with 9 interoperable chargers with Combo 2 connectors, also developed and manufactured by the Irizar Group.

The bus is powered by a 180 kW motor, with 1,500 N·m of torque.

Italy is a strategic market for us, and with the awarding of this contract there are now 8 countries using our solutions and services. Genoa is a city with very narrow, inclined streets, which implies a need for a stringent operational set-up from an orographic standpoint, a challenge which we will most certainly overcome with the reliability of our products. After all, we offer turnkey projects that are fully customized and designed to meet the needs of the city and the users.

—Hector Olabegogeaskoetxea, Managing Director of Irizar e-mobility

Irizar Group has invested in the largest photovoltaic solar farm in the Basque Country and the energy generated in this farm supplies the Irizar e-mobility facility, making this the first completely clean energy factory that manufactures electric buses.

Posted on 14 February 2020 in Bus, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)