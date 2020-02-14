New Honda Jazz to be sold across Europe with standard hybrid powertrain

The all-new Honda Jazz features efficient and responsive performance delivered by e:HEV hybrid technology as standard. The Jazz e:HEV plays a key role in Honda’s commitment that 100% of its mainstream European sales will feature electrified powertrains by 2022.

The car will be available across Europe in summer 2020, with prices starting in Germany from €22,000 for the Jazz and €26,250 for the Crosstar variant.





For the first time, the Jazz will be sold exclusively across Europe with an advanced hybrid powertrain. The e:HEV system is newly developed for Jazz and engineered to deliver an enjoyable driving experience. It comprises two compact, electric motors connected to a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC gasoline engine, a lithium-ion battery and an innovative fixed-gear transmission via an intelligent power control unit.





The total output of 109 PS / 80kW can propel the car to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 175 km/h (109 mph). The hybrid system produces CO 2 emissions from 102 g/km (WLTP) and fuel economy of 4.5 l/100km (52 mpg US) (WLTP) on the standard model and 110 g/km (WLTP) and 4.8l/100km (49 mpg US) (WLTP) on the Crosstar.

The e:HEV hybrid set-up selects from three interchangeable drive modes:

EV Drive: the lithium-ion battery supplies power to the electric propulsion motor directly.

Hybrid Drive: the engine supplies power to the electric generator motor, which in turn supplies it to the electric propulsion motor.

Engine Drive: the gasoline engine is connected directly to the wheels via a lock-up clutch.

In most urban driving situations, optimum efficiency is achieved through seamless transitions between EV Drive and Hybrid Drive. For driving at highway speeds, Engine Drive is used, supplemented by an on-demand peak power boost from the electric propulsion motor for fast acceleration.

In Hybrid Drive, excess power from the gasoline engine can also be diverted to recharge the battery via the generator motor. EV Drive is also engaged when the car is decelerating, harvesting energy through regenerative braking to recharge the battery.

Switching between the three driving modes is unnoticeable to occupants; Jazz engineers dedicated significant efforts to minimizing lag during transitions. The high-speed electric motors have been developed in-house by Honda to be as lightweight, compact, efficient and power-dense as possible, the electric propulsion motor spinning at up to 13,300 rpm to generate a high torque of up to 253 N·m for substantial low-speed acceleration.

Rather than using a conventional transmission, a single fixed-gear ratio creates a direct connection between moving components, resulting in a smoother transfer of torque and a linear feel during acceleration. This format means Honda’s system is more compact than a planetary eCVT typically found in other hybrid vehicles, as well as being more refined.

In addition to the smooth acceleration offered by the e:HEV, ride comfort in the all-new Jazz has been further enhanced due to the use of low friction suspension and improved body rigidity.

The all-new Honda Jazz comes complete with an upgraded suite of advanced safety features and driver aids as standard, due to a newly developed front wide view camera that enhances the field of vision. Honda’s Collision Mitigation Braking System has been improved with night-time operation to detect pedestrians and cyclists, plus it now applies the brakes to avoid a collision when the car cuts across or turns into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

For the first time on Jazz, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist System are available as standard. As is Road Departure Mitigation System which assists the driver to not stray from the road by alerting the driver when the system detects that the vehicle may be crossing a detected lane marking or approaching the outer edge of a pavement or oncoming vehicles. Blind Spot Information, complete with Cross Traffic Monitor is standard on Executive grades.

Intelligent Speed Limiter recognizes traffic speed signs and sets the speed limit. If the traffic sign shows a slower speed compared to the actual vehicle speed, an indicator on the display flashes with an alarm sound and the system gradually decreases the vehicle speed. Auto High-Beam Headlights and Traffic Sign Recognition all remain part of Honda SENSING’s offering on the all-new Jazz.

Passive safety is equally as important to Honda as active safety and to help protect occupants in the event of accident, the all-new Jazz now features ten airbags including the introduction of a new front center airbag. This innovative center airbag is integrated into the center of the driver’s seat back and expands from the side in the event of a collision, protecting the occupant’s heads from colliding.