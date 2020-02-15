Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen to introduce new Golf GTD diesel at Geneva
Canada investing $8M in Ontario’s EV charging network

Adamas: Nickel deployment in passenger EV batteries increased 39% in 2019

15 February 2020

In 2019, global deployment of nickel in passenger EV batteries amounted to 59,271 tonnes, an increase of 39% over the amount deployed in 2018, according to Adamas Intelligence’s web-based EV Battery Capacity and Battery Metals Tracker.

By EV type, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were responsible for 76% of all passenger EV battery nickel deployed globally in 2019, up from 71% in 2018, while plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) were responsible for 4% (down from 5% in 2018) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) were responsible for 20% (down from 24% in 2018).

By country, China led the pack with 22,297 tonnes of nickel deployed (38% global market share), followed by the US (22%), Japan (9%), the Netherlands (4%), and Germany (4%), among the 95 countries tracked by Adamas Intelligence at the time of writing.

Despite passenger EV sales increasing by just 5% year-over-year in China in 2019, the amount of nickel deployed in the nation’s newly-sold EVs increased 56% year-over-year due to a growing consumer preference for long-range BEVs with high-capacity batteries, coupled with an ongoing shift by automakers to battery chemistries containing higher concentrations of nickel.

Overall, in 2019 the sales-weighted average amount of nickel deployed globally per EV was 12.9 kilograms (58.6 kilograms of nickel sulfate hexahydrate equivalent), an increase of 28% over the sales-weighted average in 2018.

Posted on 15 February 2020 in Batteries, Market Background, Materials, Sustainability | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)