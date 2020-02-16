Yamaha Motor developing high-performance motor prototype for cars and other vehicles

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
16 February 2020

Yamaha Motor has begun accepting orders for a high-performance electric motor prototype that is capable of delivering industry-leading high power density for automobiles and other types of vehicles.

Pic_001

35kW prototype unit under development

The compact unit generates from 35 kW up to 200kW in output due to a high-efficiency segment conductor and advanced casting and processing technologies that Yamaha has cultivated over time.

Yamaha will customize the prototype to the specific needs of individual customers and deliver in short time spans utilizing production technology that the company flexibly adapts to its various product groups, including motorcycles.

Pic_002

Sample dual-motor package

Going forward, Yamaha expects to deepen its knowledge of evolving market needs by adapting the motor to the requirements of individual customers.

This initiative is part of Yamaha Motor’s “Transforming Mobility” business strategy, which the company announced together with its long-term vision to 2030 under the banner of “ART for Human Possibilities” on 11 December 2018.

Posted on 16 February 2020 in Electric (Battery), Motors | | Comments (1)

Comments

yoatmon

Absolutely nothing specified about efficiency. If this should be less than 90 +% , then please just forget it.

Posted by: yoatmon | 16 February 2020 at 07:05 AM

