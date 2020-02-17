Hyundai partners with Yeosu Gwangyang Port Corporation to commercialize hydrogen fuel-cell trucks

Hyundai Motor Company and Yeosu Gwangyang Port Corporation are partnering to commercialize hydrogen fuel-cell trucks. An MOU between the two includes the development and demonstration of hydrogen fuel-cell trucks for logistics transportation and the establishment of a hydrogen fueling station.





The port region is home to petrochemical complexes that produce hydrogen as a byproduct.





Gwangyang Port (Yeosu area)

The hydrogen fuel-cell trucks will be put into operation for the 320-kilometer (199-mile) round-trip route connecting Gwangyang Port and Busan.

Hyundai plans to introduce two hydrogen trucks for logistics transportation by 2023, and then add 10 more.

Yeosu Gwangyang Port Corporation will provide a site (about 2,000 m2) for the construction of the hydrogen refueling station by 2022.