Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
GM restructuring Australia, New Zealand and Thailand business; $1.1B hit
Roskill: Niobium industry looking for a future beyond steel; Li-ion batteries a possibility

Hyundai partners with Yeosu Gwangyang Port Corporation to commercialize hydrogen fuel-cell trucks

17 February 2020

Hyundai Motor Company and Yeosu Gwangyang Port Corporation are partnering to commercialize hydrogen fuel-cell trucks. An MOU between the two includes the development and demonstration of hydrogen fuel-cell trucks for logistics transportation and the establishment of a hydrogen fueling station.

Port_map

The port region is home to petrochemical complexes that produce hydrogen as a byproduct.

Img_ycportmap

Gwangyang Port (Yeosu area)

The hydrogen fuel-cell trucks will be put into operation for the 320-kilometer (199-mile) round-trip route connecting Gwangyang Port and Busan.

Hyundai plans to introduce two hydrogen trucks for logistics transportation by 2023, and then add 10 more.

Yeosu Gwangyang Port Corporation will provide a site (about 2,000 m2) for the construction of the hydrogen refueling station by 2022.

Posted on 17 February 2020 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)