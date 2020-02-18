Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
68% of primary energy imports to US in 2018 was crude oil; 48% of US energy exports were petroleum products
ASX and Spirit AeroSystems partner to develop affordable eVTOL aircraft for mass production

Adamas: 95.6 GWh of EV battery capacity deployed globally in 2019

18 February 2020

In 2019, 95.6 GWh of battery capacity was deployed globally in newly sold passenger EVs, an increase of 30% over the year prior, according to Adamas Intelligence’s web-based EV Battery Capacity and Battery Metals Tracker.

Asia Pacific led with 50.9 GWh deployed, an increase of 27% over the year prior, followed by Europe, with 23.9 GWh deployed, posting an increase of 89% year-over-year.

Battery capacity deployment in the Americas came in at 20.5 GWh, just 1% higher than the year prior, while deployment in the Middle East and Africa, combined, jumped 57% year-over-year to 0.17 GWh.

At the global level, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were responsible for 90% of all passenger EV battery capacity deployed in 2019, followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) with 7% and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) with the remaining 3%.

Posted on 18 February 2020 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Sales | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)