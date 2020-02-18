Adamas: 95.6 GWh of EV battery capacity deployed globally in 2019
In 2019, 95.6 GWh of battery capacity was deployed globally in newly sold passenger EVs, an increase of 30% over the year prior, according to Adamas Intelligence’s web-based EV Battery Capacity and Battery Metals Tracker.
Asia Pacific led with 50.9 GWh deployed, an increase of 27% over the year prior, followed by Europe, with 23.9 GWh deployed, posting an increase of 89% year-over-year.
Battery capacity deployment in the Americas came in at 20.5 GWh, just 1% higher than the year prior, while deployment in the Middle East and Africa, combined, jumped 57% year-over-year to 0.17 GWh.
At the global level, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were responsible for 90% of all passenger EV battery capacity deployed in 2019, followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) with 7% and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) with the remaining 3%.
