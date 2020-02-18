ASX and Spirit AeroSystems partner to develop affordable eVTOL aircraft for mass production

Airspace Experience Technologies (ASX), an aviation technology start-up, and Spirit AeroSystems, a global aircraft design and manufacturing company, have signed a memorandum of understanding and a definitive agreement to cooperate on creation of affordable, certified all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The program aims to converge automotive mass production techniques with the reliability of commercial-grade aerospace. The path to delivering low-cost aircraft systems starts with engineering services, then parts fabrication, and finally system integration supporting the launch of ASX’s all-electric eVTOL aircraft, the MOBi-One.





MOBi-One will use a Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP) System. DEP provides for quiet and scale-free propulsion where electric motors provide high power to weight, efficiency, reliability, and compactness at different scales.

MOBi-One will feature redundant, digitally controlled vehicle thrust, and robust control throughout forward flight to hover with 4x cruise efficiency (lift/drag ratio) compared to helicopters.

In addition to a purely electric solution, we are working to integrate a clean hybrid propulsion system that enables our aircraft to fly continuously without recharging.

ASX is enlisting the proven expertise of Spirit, a top supplier of structures, such as fuselages and wing components, to the world’s premier commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers.

We look forward to working with ASX, an early pioneer in the emerging urban air mobility market. Spirit is actively developing new concepts, designs and solutions that will help build next-generation aircraft and solve challenges in the future. This collaboration gives Spirit the opportunity to bring our world-class capabilities to this important future market for logistics and personal transportation. —Keith Hamilton, Executive Director, Programs and Business Development for Spirit

ASX is launching a Series A Funding round in March 2020.