EV startup Atlis Motor Vehicles to host “Battery Day” to demo small-scale prototype of battery tech, XP platform

Atlis Motor Vehicles, an electric vehicle technology startup designing an electric pickup truck (Atlis XT pickup), announced the first Atlis Battery Day event, where it will showcase early prototypes of its proprietary ultra-fast charging battery technology and 100% electric XP Platform.

If you’re going to change the world, you have to build something that makes the existing technology obsolete. Current electric vehicles simply don’t have what it takes to compete in the work truck market. Truck owners need a battery that is high capacity, high output, and it needs to charge fast. So, we’re creating the Atlis battery cell and pack, a complete re-think on cell technology and approaches to improving battery performance, that charges in just 15 minutes. —Atlis CEO and founder Mark Hanchett

Atlis claims that its scaleable battery solution (starting at 125 kWh), will feature ultra-fast charging along with superior thermal performance. The NCM-based chemistry will be designed to support high cycle rates, and offer a low-profile design for easy integration into pack assemblies.

The XP skateboard is both the base for the Atlis XT pickup and a stand-alone product intended for vehicle builders looking for a medium to heavy-duty electric platform. The standard XP platform comprises two identical modular drive systems located in the front and rear of the vehicle, with a central battery pack.





Atlis is designing for a full drive-by-wire system, so controls will be able to integrate with either traditional pedals and steering wheel located anywhere the vehicle requires, or with autonomous capabilities in the future.

Atlis is targeting RVs manufacturers, step vans, and box trucks as welll as aftermarket vehicle builders looking to electrify a classic vehicle.

Atlis Battery Day will take place on 21 February 2020 at Atlis’s new headquarters in Mesa, AZ. The new 42,000 sf facility is where Atlis will build the production prototype of the battery pack and XP Platform this year, with the XT Truck production prototype coming early 2021.