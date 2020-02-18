68% of primary energy imports to US in 2018 was crude oil; 48% of US energy exports were petroleum products

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
18 February 2020

The majority (69%) of primary energy imported into the United States in 2018 was crude oil, with petroleum products and natural gas also having significant shares, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Small amounts of biofuels, electricity, and coal were also imported.

Exports of primary energy from the United States were led by petroleum products (48%), followed by crude oil, natural gas, and coal, with small amounts of biofuels and electricity.

Fotw1121

Coal category includes coal coke. Petroleum products include unfinished oils, hydrocarbon gas liquids, aviation gasoline, motor gasoline, naphtha‐type jet fuel, kerosene‐type jet fuel, kerosene, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, petrochemical feedstocks, special naphthas, lubricants, waxes, petroleum coke, asphalt, road oil, still gas, and miscellaneous products.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review, December 2019, Tables 1.4a and 1.4b.

