Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Roskill: Niobium industry looking for a future beyond steel; Li-ion batteries a possibility
AVL acquires shares in FIFTY2 Technology; enhanced fluid dynamics simulations

Plug Power introduces new fuel-cell system for heavy-duty on-road applications

18 February 2020

Plug Power Inc. has launched its heavy-duty 125 kW ProGen zero emission hydrogen fuel-cell system. ProGen fuel cell systems include the fuel-cell stack and all required subsystems for humidification, air delivery, fuel regulation and cooling.

The new ProGen product expands Plug Power’s market reach into heavy-duty on and off-road applications that include Class 6, 7 and 8 trucks, transit buses and various port applications.

Progen

Plug Power ProGen units are designed to be plug-and-play complete fuel cell systems. The standard module is designed to simplify OEM and system integrators’ packaging into their commercial offerings. Production shipments of the heavy-duty systems are to begin in the third quarter of 2020.

The high performance compact 125 kW ProGen systems are available in a variety of output voltages, are equipped with cold start capability, and offer an intelligent can bus interface for seamless OEM integration. The modular ProGen engines are designed for use in series and parallel configurations to meet a variety of power needs including large scale stationary back-up systems.

The product launch follows the successful launch of the 30kW ProGen hydrogen system in April 2019. The 30 kW engine, suited for delivery vans or light/medium-duty cargo trucks, is being used in StreetScooter fuel cell-powered trucks for on-road in use by DHL.

Posted on 18 February 2020 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)