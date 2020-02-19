BMW presenting three new PHEV 3-Series models, two new 48V MHEV M diesels at Geneva show

At the upcoming 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, BMW will present three new plug-in hybrid models for the premium mid-range—all in the 3 Series. The debuts include the new BMW 330e Touring (combined fuel consumption: from 1.7 l/100 km; combined power consumption: from 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: from 39 g/km, provisional figures) and the new BMW 330e xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: from 2.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: from 17.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: from 46 g/km, provisional figures).





New BMW 330e Touring

The interplay of plug-in hybrid technology and intelligent all-wheel drive can also be experienced in the new BMW 330e xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: from 1.8 l/100 km; combined power consumption: from 16.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: from 42 g/km, provisional figure).

The electric range of the plug-in hybrid models in the BMW 3 Series reaches a maximum of between 55 and 68 kilometers.

The intelligently controlled interaction of a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor integrated in the 8-speed Steptronic transmission produces a system output of 185 kW/252 hp in the BMW 330e Touring, BMW 330e xDrive Sedan and BMW 330e xDrive Touring.

Under especially high loads, this can be increased by an additional 30 kW/40 hp to up to 215 kW/292 hp for up to 10 seconds by means of the standard XtraBoost. The maximum system torque is 420 N·m.

The agility and sporty flair of the driving experience is highlighted by a specific drive sound tuning, a direct yet precise accelerator pedal curve and a specific shift program as part of the 8-speed Steptronic transmission that includes brake downshifts.

Intelligent all-wheel drive in the BMW 330e xDrive Sedan and BMW 330e xDrive Touring models distributes the power of both engine and electric motor between the front and rear wheels via an electronically controlled multi-disc clutch as required at all times.

In this way, BMW xDrive ensures maximum traction and driving stability in all road and weather conditions. In addition, the fully variable power distribution promotes agility in sporty driving. The combination of BMW eDrive and BMW xDrive is geared in particular to the requirements of driving on snow, in mountainous regions and off-road.

Two new 48V mild-hybrid M diesels. The Geneva Motor Show 2020 will also be the venue for the world premiere of two further models in the BMW 3 Series. The new BMW M340d xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 5.7 – 5.3 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 149 – 139 g/km) and the new BMW M340d xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 5.8 – 5.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 153 – 143 g/km) feature an in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine with an output of 250 kW/340 hp and a mild hybrid system featuring a 48-volt starter generator.

The characteristics of the new BMW M340d xDrive Sedan and the new BMW M340d xDrive Touring derive primarily from a 3.0-liter in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine and mild hybrid technology with a 48-volt starter-generator.

The newly developed diesel drive with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology delivers a peak output of 250 kW/340 hp and a maximum torque of 700 N·m. Its pulling power is complemented with particularly spontaneous power delivery: this is taken care of by an electrical overboost that is generated by the 48-volt starter generator.

The resulting additional output of 8 kW/11 hp supports power delivery in dynamic driving situations. In addition, the starter generator also supports the combustion engine during continuous driving. This allows the diesel engine to run as much as possible in an efficiency-optimized load range so as to reduce consumption peaks.

The powerful drive of the new BMW M automobiles is combined with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, model-specific suspension technology and intelligent all-wheel drive. An M sports suspension including variable sports steering and an M sports brake system come as standard, as does the M sports differential.

The BMW M340d xDrive Sedan takes 4.6 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h, while the new BMW M340d xDrive Touring completes the sprint from a standing start to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.