Co-Optima announces Directed Funding Opportunity

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Co-Optima initiative is overseeing a Directed Funding Opportunity (DFO) to apply the unique, world-class capabilities of the consortium toward addressing specific challenges identified by applicants from industry and academia.





The Co-Optimization of Fuels & Engines (Co-Optima) National Laboratory consortium is jointly sponsored by the DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office and Vehicle Technologies Office. Co-Optima focuses on developing new high-performance fuels that, when combined with advanced combustion approaches, can boost engine efficiency and cut emissions.

This DFO funds competitively-selected Cooperative Research and Development Agreements between Co-Optima National Laboratory consortia members and partners from industry and academia.

The Co-Optima DFO is seeking proposals that overcome key technical challenges to accelerating adoption of new fuel blendstocks from renewable resources, enabling higher efficiency and lower emissions in on-highway vehicles.

For this DFO, topics of interest include:

Topic 1. Foundational knowledge at the fuel-engine interface. This call seeks proposals to advance foundational knowledge supporting advancement of the Co-Optima goals and objectives.

Topic 2. Applied R&D advancing Co-Optima aims. This call seeks proposals focused on applied research and development to move technologies or bio-blendstocks identified in Co-Optima closer to commercial adoption.

In both cases, the Co-Optima team is particularly interested in proposals leveraging the following capabilities:

Experimental: Bio-Blendstock/Fuel Production Research; Bio-Blendstock/Fuel Property Research Computational: Target Identification; Physical and Chemical Fuel Property Prediction; and Impacts Analysis

All US domestic for-profit or non-profit businesses interested in Co-Optima goals and objectives in advancing fuel-engine Co-Optimization are eligible. Foreign entities, whether for-profit or otherwise, including US incorporated subsidiaries with a foreign-owned parent company, are eligible to apply; however, a waiver request will be required. Approval of this waiver is subject to DOE discretion and is necessary to complete the CRADA contract. All project work under this DFO must be performed in the United States (100% of all direct labor).

Selected projects are anticipated to range from $200,000 up to $300,000 of Co-Optima National Laboratory assistance over the project duration of 12–18 months. Up to $2,000,000 will be available for this call and Co-Optima anticipates a total of 7–10 projects will be selected.

Industry partners will fund their own labor, materials, and other expenses directly, which contribute toward a 20% minimum cost-share requirement.